Gryt Health and Iryss Come Together to Empower and Improve the Lives of Patients and their Care Partners

Gryt Health and Iryss have announced a collaboration aimed at improving the financial lives of patients by combining their unique strengths in patient advocacy and medical payments.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gryt Health and Iryss are dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and care partners. This partnership represents the intersection of empathy-driven support and cutting-edge technology to holistically enhance the financial journey of patients, survivors, and care partners.

Gryt Health is committed to this transformation through unity, knowledge, and advocacy for those individuals impacted by cancer. Gryt Health's patient-centric approach complements Iryss' automated, stress-free medical payment solutions. Through working together, the quilt of support for patients and care partners, the heart of each company's mission, grows.

David Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Gryt Health, on the company's mission, "Gryt is a healthcare company that was started by patients and care partners, for patients and care partners. We work with bold pharmaceutical and Lifesciences companies to put the patient and care partner at the center of medicine development and access to care. Together, we are moving healthcare forward, with the people and organizations we respect most."

"Gryt Health's mission is well-aligned with the ethos of Iryss. We believe that everyone deserves equitable access to a future free of financial fear. Working together, we can significantly reduce the financial stress of patients, so that they can focus on what matters most - their health" explains Iryss co-founder and CEO, Jeff McCormack.

Both Gryt Health and Iryss invite employers, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders to join the conversation and be part of this transformative change. As the two companies forge ahead, they remain steadfast in their shared commitment to bettering the lives of patients and their care partners.

Learn more about Gryt Health and Iryss:

Join David and Jeff at Gryt Health's Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC23): Join Iryss CEO and Co-Founder for a fireside chat to discuss the role Iryss plays in alleviating financial stress for patients and care partners impacted by medical bills during Gryt's GVCC23 on November 3rd, 2023.

Register for GVCC at https://grythealth.com/. Attendance is 100% free and virtual.

Additionally, after the conference, the fireside chat will be accessible on demand (24/7) at no cost on Gryt Health's YouTube channel.

About Gryt Health

Gryt amplifies voices to improve health outcomes. Gryt Health (grit) is an empowerment platform built by survivors and care partners. Our team integrates their lived experiences to educate and support people to navigate health journeys, engage with peers, and change systems. We are leaders in Patient Experience, as featured in The Lancet Oncology.

Gryt Health is also honored to partner with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, to promote greater equity, and to ensure that cancer control continues to be a priority in the world health and development agenda.

About Iryss

Iryss automates stress-free medical payments, guiding patients to cost-saving programs and tailoring payment strategies for financial security. Leveraging the unique backgrounds of our founders, we are pioneering the field of financial management for healthcare patients. Iryss has been named one of the most promising data analytics services providers for 2023 by CIOReview. Visit https://iryss.finance to learn more.

