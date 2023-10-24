Gryt Health to Host Fifth Annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC) in November

In its first four years, GVCC has brought together more than 8,000 individuals from nearly 55 countries, 200+ different speakers who bring their own unique experiences to the discussions, and over 100 non-profit patient advocacy organizations participate in sharing resources and engagement. Post this

Conference highlights will include:

A focus on building community for patients, survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

A focus on taking an active role in your healthcare.

Hearing from people with lived experiences similar to yours.

Understanding how patient voice makes a difference in healthcare and how to become part of the change.

Learning how to navigate and overcome obstacles related to your mental health during and after a diagnosis.

"We took feedback from previous years and are really focusing on patient empowerment through self-advocacy in healthcare for GVCC 2023," said Jessica Carroll, Senior Vice President of Administration at Gryt Health.

GVCC 2023 will be hosted on Gryt Health's proprietary virtual technology platform that encourages interaction. The system leverages Zoom meeting functionality for presentations. Registration for GVCC 2023 is free and available to all at https://grythealth.com/.

About Gryt Health Inc

Gryt Health's priority is to help you find and use your voice to navigate your own diagnosis, help your peers, and change health systems. Your experience and story matters. Our online space was designed with this in mind. Our company was started by patients and caregivers, for patients and caregivers. We work with bold companies who put the patient and caregiver at the center of everything they do. Together, we are moving healthcare forward with the people and organizations we respect most. Visit https://grythealth.com to learn more.

