GS Construction Marks 50 Years of Excellence in Underground Infrastructure

"As we celebrate 50 years of GS Construction, we honour the culture, standards, and traditions that were established by Glen and that we continue to uphold. I am extremely proud of our history and growth up to today and am very excited to see what the future holds." Post this

A Word from their Leaders

Terran Sandwith, the current CEO, reflects on this milestone: "As we celebrate 50 years of GS Construction, we honour the culture, standards, and traditions that were established by Glen and that we continue to uphold. I am extremely proud of our history and growth up to today and am very excited to see what the future holds."

Mike Durdle, the newly appointed President of GS, is looking to the future. "Our number one challenge and our number one competitive advantage has always been people and culture. I believe that it will become even more critical to our future success, and my focus is and always will be on our people and culture."

Glen Sandwith, who led the company through its first 30 years, adds: "As I look back over the last 50 years I am overwhelmed with pride for what GS Construction has become. From such humble beginnings and without a university degree, all I wanted to do was provide for my family. I started GS with $1500.00 with the goal to be known as an honest, reputable contractor, which I believe I succeeded in and for which GS is still known for today."

Looking to the Future

With a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future, GS Construction is poised for continued growth and innovation. Their commitment to their employees, their communities, and the environment remains unwavering as they look forward to shaping the next 50 years of infrastructure development.

About GS Construction

GS Construction specializes in underground infrastructure construction and water & drainage services. As a family-run business, they pride themselves on their commitment to quality, teamwork, and innovation. Headquartered in Acheson, GS Construction is dedicated to building a sustainable future for communities across Alberta.

For more information, visit their website at www.gsconstruction.ca

Media Contact

Terran Sandwith, GS Construction, 1 (780) 962-3544, [email protected], https://www.gsconstruction.ca

SOURCE GS Construction