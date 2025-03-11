GS1 US Presents Upcoming Free Webinar: How McKesson and Target Are Electrifying Their Supply Chains Using EPCIS to Share Product Data

GS1 US® will host a free, 45-minute interactive webinar with leaders from McKesson and Target on April 24, 2025

EWING, N.J., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US® will host a free, 45-minute interactive webinar with leaders from McKesson and Target exploring how both companies are using Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) to drive supply chain visibility and enhance collaboration.

EPCIS, a GS1 Standard, allows businesses to capture and share supply chain information about the movement and status of goods, both within their enterprise and with their business partners. A live demonstration will showcase EPCIS in action, illustrating how it captures and shares key data at every stage of product movement.

What: The webinar will feature the following speakers:

Scott Mooney , Vice President of Operations, McKesson Corporation – An expert in regulatory compliance and traceability, Scott leads McKesson's enterprise DSCSA Track and Trace deployment.

, Vice President of Operations, – An expert in regulatory compliance and traceability, Scott leads McKesson's enterprise DSCSA Track and Trace deployment. Mark Prigge , Technical Program Manager, Target – With a focus on supply chain integration, Mark ensures seamless data sharing across Target's food distribution centers.

, Technical Program Manager, Target – With a focus on supply chain integration, Mark ensures seamless data sharing across Target's food distribution centers. Matt Andrews , Director of Global Standards, GS1 US – An expert in EPCIS, Matt explores the intersection of data and supply chain to create transformative impact for businesses.

When: April 24, 2025, 2:00 PM ET

Where: Virtual (Registration required); Register here.

Additional Information:

Capturing Essential Data with EPCIS – How EPCIS supports supply chain visibility and adapts to evolving business needs.

Industry Insights & Best Practices – Real-world applications from McKesson and Target leaders on leveraging EPCIS for traceability.

Live Demonstration – A step-by-step walkthrough of EPCIS tracking a product's journey throughout the supply chain.

Who Should Attend:

Supply chain professionals, business leaders and extended team members—including marketing and technology specialists—seeking to enhance visibility and efficiency in their operations.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at http://www.gs1us.org.

Media Contact:

John Gramuglia, GS1 US

[email protected]

551.206.5530

Media Contact

John Gramuglia, GS1 US, 5512065530, [email protected], www.gs1us.org

SOURCE GS1 US