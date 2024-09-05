GS1 US To Host Event Series To Help Industry Drive Innovation With Two-Dimensional Barcodes and Artificial Intelligence

Free Virtual Events To Showcase How Emerging Technologies Can Drive Better Supply Chains and Meet the Needs of Today's Shopper

EWING, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GS1 US will host a series of free virtual educational events designed to help industry understand and adopt two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, like QR codes powered by GS1, as well as best practices for leveraging artificial intelligence.

The 2D Barcode Transformation and How To Prepare – Part 1: Commerce Is Going 2D – What You Need to Know Today for 2027

Part one of this virtual workshop will showcase the power of 2D barcodes, why the retail industry is transitioning to 2D barcodes and how brands, retailers and technology providers can prepare for adoption by 2027. The session will also highlight how 2D barcodes integrate with other technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID), machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and more.

DATE: September 17, 2024

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET (Virtual)

REGISTER: https://www.gs1us.org/education-and-events/events/2d-workshop-series

The 2D Barcode Transformation and How To Prepare – Part 2: Make 2D a Reality – Steps to Success

Part two will feature leaders from Beach Body Butter, PVH and Tyson discussing why they are moving forward with 2D and how these better barcodes are transforming supply chains and changing the way consumers eat, shop and live.

DATE: September 24, 2024

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET (Virtual)

REGISTER: https://www.gs1us.org/education-and-events/events/2d-workshop-series

GS1 US Innovation Summit 2024 – Believe the AI Hype: Exploring the Realities and Opportunities of AI in Supply Chain

This free virtual summit featuring leaders from Avery Dennison, ID8 Innovation, Salesforce and more will debunk myths, showcase real-world applications and offer valuable insights to empower businesses of all sizes to embrace AI-driven solutions with confidence. Attendees will learn why clean, reliable data is essential to unlocking better visibility, sustainability, forecasting and more with AI.

DATE: October 10, 2024

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET (Virtual)

REGISTER: https://events.ringcentral.com/events/gs1-us-innovation-summit24/registration

