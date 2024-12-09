GSA Awards Technical Assent an OASIS+ SDVOSB Contract for Management and Advisory Services

Technical Assent will provide federal agencies with innovative, mission-aligned, and customer-focused solutions through the GSA OASIS+ SDVOSB contract. GSA OASIS+ is the largest government-wide contract program for federal government agencies to access streamlined professional services.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technical Assent, a leading service-design consultancy for federal agencies, proudly announces its recent contract award by the U.S. General Services Administration's OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus) contract program in the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) category. This award marks a significant milestone for Technical Assent, enhancing the company's capacity to deliver best-in-class management and advisory services to federal agencies across a broad spectrum of mission-critical domains.

OASIS+ is an Office of Management and Budget "Best-in-Class" contracting solution. Through it, federal contracting officers can efficiently access highly qualified industry partners for complex management and advisory services.

"We are excited for Technical Assent to continue our support of federal government missions through OASIS+. It's a great opportunity to expand our partnerships with government agencies, offering services that drive mission results and foster innovation in the public sector," said John DiLuna, CEO of Technical Assent.

About Technical Assent

Technical Assent is a service-design consultancy that works shoulder-to-shoulder with federal clients to enhance government performance, utilizing customer experience (CX) as a core driver of transformative change. With over a decade of experience in government service-design and an appraisal at Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3, Technical Assent is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions across government-wide contracting vehicles, including OASIS+.

For more information on Technical Assent's offerings, career opportunities, and services provided under the OASIS+ SDVOSB contract, please visit https://www.technicalassent.com/.

For more information about GSA and the OASIS+ contract, visit https://www.gsa.gov/oasis-plus/ .

