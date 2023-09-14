GSI Exchange Reinforces Customer Confidence with Resolution in Arkansas

GSI Exchange recently announced that it has successfully addressed an inquiry from the state of Arkansas via a mutually agreed upon Consent Decree.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GSI Exchange recently announced that it has successfully addressed an inquiry from the state of Arkansas via a mutually agreed upon Consent Decree. Under the terms of this Decree, GSI Exchange will present customers who acquired precious metals before July 22, 2021, with the choice of either receiving a full refund of their initial purchase price or retaining their metals. GSI Exchange is additionally fine-tuning its corporate compliance framework to ensure that its operations stay clear of offering investment advice. The Decree does not serve as an acknowledgment of culpability or any form of misconduct by GSI Exchange or its affiliates. Maintaining quality service and expertise for its customers has always been a prime focus for GSI Exchange. This amicable settlement only strengthens GSI Exchange's resolve to continue offering superior service to all its clientele. About GSI Exchange Founded by industry veterans, GSI Exchange is a premier national coin and precious metals company, highly regarded for its impeccable reputation. The organization holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a Triple-A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA). Adding to its accolades, GSI Exchange is a proud member of the National Coin and Bullion Association and maintains a five-star rating on Google reviews. For those interested in authentic customer testimonials, live audio reviews are available for listening directly on the homepage of their website. With a physical delivery management team that collectively brings over 75 years of market experience, GSI Exchange also enjoys strong relationships with some of the largest suppliers in the country. In terms of transactional success, GSI Exchange has completed over $100 million in business. Specializing in the discreet delivery of physical gold and silver to residences across the United States, the company also excels at converting traditional IRAs and 401(k)s into physical precious metals IRAs, in collaboration with top-tier custodians in the United States. The company offers an extensive inventory of the highest-quality silver, gold, palladium, and platinum coins, all competitively priced. For further information, interested parties may visit https://gsiexchange.com/ or call 1.800.474.9159. [GSI Exchange __title__ ] recently announced that it has successfully addressed an inquiry from the state of Arkansas via a mutually agreed upon Consent Decree.

