GSI, Inc. is Thrilled to Bring Cutting-Edge JD Edwards Solutions and AI-Driven Innovations to INFOCUS 2024!

Must-Attend Sessions Include:

Power Hour Session: Supercharging JDE with AI

Educational Session: Streamlining Workflow Creation from Scratch in JD Edwards

LifeScan Case Study: Why JDE Runs Best on OCI

Educational Session: Ten Performance-Killing Mistakes in JDE Application and Database Configuration

"INFOCUS 2024 is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase how GSI is leading the way in JD Edwards innovation," said Scott Sears, VP of Sales at GSI.

"As an extension of our knowledge and expertise, GSI's AI-driven solutions are helping businesses tackle their most complex challenges, enhancing operational efficiency, bolstering security, and unlocking new growth opportunities," added Kevin Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc.

GSI's experts and leadership team will be on-site at Booth 301, ready to discuss your JD Edwards questions to help you design business solutions to drive long-term success.

About GSI, Inc.

GSI, Inc. (GetGSI.com) is a leading provider of comprehensive consulting and managed services for enterprise applications, including Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, HubSpot, and ServiceNow. With expertise across various industries and a strong emphasis on innovation, GSI empowers businesses with AI-driven tools and automation that enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Our solutions—GENIUS AI, GENISYS, RapidReconciler, and gShield—are designed to improve performance, bolster security, and accelerate digital transformation. Our commitment to your success is underscored by our 100% satisfaction guarantee.

