GSK Leverages Genedata Biologics as End-to-End Automation and Data Science Platform

Access to structured and organized data from Genedata Biologics enables our data science, predictive modelling, and AI/ML projects as we continue our work to optimize the clinical effectiveness of our medicines. Steve Martin, Ph.D., VP and Head of Large Molecule Discovery at GSK

Since its initial deployment in 2013, Genedata Biologics has become a core part of GSK's Large Molecule Discovery team's antibody discovery data platform, automating lab operations and data streams from diverse discovery projects. Genedata Biologics directly integrates with GSK's automation systems to generate, express, and purify large numbers of candidates, followed by high-throughput characterization and lead evaluation. Automated cloning and expression runs generate a substantial number of data and metadata points that Genedata Biologics can store and help cascade to downstream consumers across the organization.

The system offers real-time access to all critical data to GSK's scientists, managers, and executives, which promotes synergies within and across projects. The Genedata platform also enables users across R&D to monitor program performance, resource and project planning, and task prioritization.

"We are pleased that GSK, one of the leading innovators in the development of novel biopharmaceuticals, has decided to expand the use of Genedata Biologics as their foundation platform for guided biotherapeutics discovery," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Digital transformation is opening new horizons in biopharmaceutical R&D, and we are excited that our platform is helping GSK to develop innovative biotherapies faster."

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

