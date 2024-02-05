GSK's Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz Talks Vaccine Development and Vaccine Clinical Trials in a Post-Pandemic World, Featured Interview by Xtalks

In this interview, Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz shared her thoughts on the changes that have occurred in vaccine development in the post-pandemic era, as well as the changes that are needed in the future to improve the current state of vaccine development. Post this

Boceta-Muñoz spoke about some of the key considerations and trends in the vaccine development landscape today, including the leveraging of new technologies, the importance of collaborative efforts to effectively address new public health threats, optimizing clinical study designs, new regulatory pathways for approval and the need for quickness and readiness to respond to public health emergencies.

Boceta-Muñoz also shared how vaccine clinical trials may be more efficient and effective. She also discussed some of the major regulatory challenges faced during vaccine clinical trials and how her team navigates them. Boceta-Muñoz shared how she manages the complexities of conducting vaccine clinical trials across different countries with varying regulations and cultural considerations.

Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz is the chairperson for the Vaccine Development Peer Circle, an exclusive think-tank of high-level industry professionals looking for collaborative solutions to common challenges. Click here to learn more about how you can access this members-only event.

To read the full article featuring the interview with Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz, visit: GSK's Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz Talks Vaccine Development in a Post-Pandemic World.

