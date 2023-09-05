GSK's Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz Talks Vaccine Development in a Post-Pandemic World, Featured Interview by Xtalks

Vaccine development in the post-COVID era has brought forth numerous new insights, considerations and challenges. In this interview, Xtalks spoke with Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz, Clinical Operations Head of Development R&D at GlaxoSmithKline in Spain, Portugal & Israel, to understand the current vaccine development climate and where the field is headed.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The field of vaccine development has unique complexities and challenges, some of which include the use of new technologies, scaling up production, equitable vaccine distribution particularly in low-and-middle-income countries and addressing safety concerns and vaccine hesitancy. Many of these aspects were highlighted during the development of the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine developers have undoubtedly learned a great deal from the experience.

In an article published today, Xtalks spoke with Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz, Clinical Operations Head of Development R&D at GlaxoSmithKline in Spain, Portugal & Israel, to understand the current vaccine development landscape post-COVID-19 and where the field is headed. With over two decades of experience in vaccine research, Boceta-Muñoz has experience across all clinical development phases in a range of therapeutic areas.

Boceta-Muñoz spoke about some of the key considerations and trends in the vaccine development landscape today, including the leveraging of new technologies, the importance of collaborative efforts to effectively address new public health threats, optimizing clinical study designs, new regulatory pathways for approval and the need for quickness and readiness to respond to public health emergencies.

In this interview, she shared her thoughts on the changes that have occurred in vaccine development in the post-pandemic era, and the changes that are needed in the future to improve the current state of vaccine development.

Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz is the chairperson for the Vaccine Development Peer Circle, an exclusive think-tank of high-level industry professionals looking for collaborative solutions to common challenges. Click here to learn more about how you can access this members-only event.

To read the full article featuring the interview with Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz, visit: GSK's Maria Reyes Boceta-Muñoz Talks Vaccine Development in a Post-Pandemic World.

