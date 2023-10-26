GSPC & Connecticut Invite Local Businesses To Virtual Public Meetings As Part Of The 2024 Disparity Study

Local Businesses Invited To Virtual Public Meetings for 2024 Disparity Study

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As required by Special Act 21-8, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities has engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a Disparity Study to assess the effectiveness of the state's set-aside program, contracting processes and relevant statutory provisions and then, determine whether a disparity exists between the availability and the state's utilization of SBEs/MBEs through statistical and anecdotal analysis.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. will host (2) Virtual Public Meetings on November 13th and November 16th. These online sessions will be an opportunity for the business community to share candidly about their experiences doing business or attempting to do business with the State of Connecticut.

November 13th

12:00-1:00 PM EST

Register Here

November 16th

12:00-1:00 PM EST

Register Here

Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate.

For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected]. Please note all comments may be recorded and potentially used in the Study.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

