GT Independence Featured on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a great honor and reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team," said John Carmichael, CEO of GT Independence. "Our commitment to removing the barriers to self-direction has helped us grow from serving a handful of Michigan families to serving over 50,000 participants in 16 states and the District of Columbia—and counting. We're excited to continue our relentless pursuit to bring self-direction to everyone."

Pearl Barnett, COO of GT Independence, added, "Self-direction is unique in that it is a person-centered model of support, putting the person receiving services in control. That same philosophy guides our approach to customer service and technology. We know that self-direction works, and access to self-direction expands, when the right supports are in place. Every enhancement and system we put in place keeps participants in mind."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. "Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About GT Independence

GT Independence is a national financial management service provider that is on a mission to help people live life according to their choosing regardless of age or ability. The company supports people in directing their own home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical, and legal aspects of hiring and managing their own staff. The Carmichaels founded GT Independence in 2004 after personally experiencing the rewards and challenges of helping a family member with self-directed services. GT Independence has expanded from its home state of Michigan to serve more than 50,000 individuals across 16 states and the District of Columbia. More information is at gtindependence.com.

