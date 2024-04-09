GT Securities named to the Financial Times 2024 List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

"This accolade is a testament to our entire team's hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence in serving independent investment bankers and their clients and in driving forward technology and services innovation in the financial sector," said Mr. Jay Turo, Managing Director GT Securities.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GT Securities is thrilled to announce that it has been named to the Financial Times 2024 List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies.

This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The rankings identify companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022.

The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

1. Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met various criteria could apply for the ranking.

2. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues in 2019 and 2022, independence and organic growth to the list.

3. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies.

4. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met various criteria were ranked. The minimum growth rate to be included was 9.00%

"We are profoundly honored and thrilled to be recognized by the Financial Times and Statista Inc. among The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies," said Mr. Jay Turo, Managing Director GT Securities.

"This accolade is a testament to our entire team's hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence in serving independent investment bankers and their clients and in driving technology and services innovation in the financial sector."

About GT Securities

GT Securities is a full-service investment banking platform on which Independent Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and global and domestic Institutional Financiers transact deals.

GT Securities bankers raise equity and debt capital (primary and secondary), execute upon business sale, acquisition and divestiture transactions (M&A), and advise on both the sell and buy side. Over 350 transactions, representing an aggregate deal value of greater than $6 billion, have been completed on the GTS platform.

GT Securities is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contact

Ani Stepanian, GT Securities, Inc., 1 310-846-5000 719, [email protected], https://gtsecurities.net/

SOURCE GT Securities, Inc.