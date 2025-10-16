GTB Technologies® Highlights Full-Spectrum Data Security at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando

We already deliver end-to-end protection—from discovery and governance to AI oversight—helping enterprises accurately secure sensitive data across every vector. That's why we call it Proven Protection for the AI Era™ Post this

"GTB is best known for its leadership in DLP, but today our customers rely on us as a complete data security partner," said Daniel Jay, Executive VP at GTB Technologies®. "We already deliver end-to-end protection—from discovery and governance to AI oversight—helping enterprises accurately secure sensitive data across every vector. That's why we call it Proven Protection for the AI Era™."

Full Data Security Coverage

During the Gartner Symposium, GTB™ will spotlight solutions that unify prevention, governance, and compliance in one platform:

TraceVault AI™ – Governance and auditing for generative AI use.

Lifeguard AI™ – AI-assisted data classification and enforcement.

Exact Data Match (EDM) – Precision fingerprinting to stop exfiltration.

Data Discovery & Governance – Enterprise-wide visibility and control.

Insider Threat & API Security – Protection across SaaS, collaboration tools, and storage.

This already proven, holistic platform helps enterprises maintain compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and more, while safely adopting cloud and AI technologies.

"We don't chase acronyms—we protect data. That's why enterprises across finance, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure trust GTB for protection that works," added Daniel Jay, Executive Vice President at GTB Technologies.

Meet GTB™ at Booth 954, during the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, October 20 – 23, 2025

Next week, visit GTB Technologies to see live demonstrations of its Proven Protection for the AI Era™ solutions and learn how global enterprises are using GTB to safeguard sensitive data across each channel—without compromise.

