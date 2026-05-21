GTB Technologies® Presents Semantic Data Security™: Reimagining DLP, DSPM & Insider Risk for an AI-Driven World

Organizations require visibility into the meaning of data, the context surrounding its movement, and the ability to enforce protection in real time. This is the basis for GTB Semantic Data Security™ Post this

As organizations rapidly expand into AI-driven workflows, SaaS applications, cloud services, and hybrid infrastructures, sensitive data becomes increasingly difficult to track and control as it moves among users, applications, and systems. GTB's message to the market is clear:

"Why Inspect Prompts When You Can Control the Data™"

The session will present how GTB's Semantic Data Security™ platform helps organizations discover, classify, monitor, protect, and understand sensitive data across data environments.

Attendees will see a live demonstration showcasing:

Real-time discovery and classification of sensitive data across data at rest, in motion, and in use

GTB's patented virtual false-positive DLP technology developed and refined over more than 20 years

Unified visibility with protection spanning DLP, DSPM, insider risk, and AI-driven data governance initiatives in a single platform offers strong data security throughout critical channels that's simple to deploy on a large scale and within large enterprises

Contextual analysis and user risk correlation designed to improve detection precision and reduce operational noise

Real-time enforcement capabilities across endpoints, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, email, web, and AI-enabled environments

Modern approaches to controlling sensitive data exposure in increasingly decentralized enterprise ecosystems

"Conventional mechanisms relying solely on fixed, static classification or simple prompt detection are insufficient in today's AI-driven environments," Daniel Jay, EVP at GTB Technologies, said, "Organizations require visibility into the meaning of data, the context surrounding its movement, and the ability to enforce protection in real time. This is the basis for Semantic Data Security™."

GTB™'s platform incorporates semantic data understanding, contextual fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, and enforcement capabilities into a single architecture that can help large enterprises to reduce their data exposure risk and support compliance, insider risk reduction, and modern AI governance initiatives.

Presentation Information

Session Title: DLP Reimagined: Precision, DSPM & Insider Risk in an AI-Driven Data World

Presenter: Daniel Jay

Event: Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026

Dates: June 1, 2026

Time: 13:15

Location: Theater 2,

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

For more information, visit:

GTB.ai

About GTB Technologies®

GTB Technologies delivers data-centric cybersecurity solutions designed to help organizations discover, classify, monitor, and protect sensitive data across endpoints, networks, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and AI-driven environments. GTB's platform combines semantic understanding, contextual intelligence, and real-time enforcement to reduce data exposure risk and help organizations strengthen compliance, insider risk protection, and data governance initiatives.

GTB Technologies is recognized for its "DLP that Works™" approach and its focus on protecting data at rest, in motion, and in use.

Media Contact

Ashley R., GTB Technologies, Inc., 1 800.626.0557 2, [email protected], gtb.ai

SOURCE GTB Technologies, Inc.