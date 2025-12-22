Legacy DLP has trained security teams to ignore alerts. Organizations are moving to GTB because they need tools that deliver precision, not noise. When you're dealing with AI workflows and cloud-scale data, accuracy isn't optional—it's everything. This recognition validates that approach. Post this

With the increase in cloud adoption and the implementation of AI and agentic-automation systems, CISOs are reevaluating traditional DLP tools that rely heavily on rule tuning, manual data classification, or high-overhead operational models due to their inaccuracy. The Global 100 review identified a clear industry need for solutions offering:

Consistent, context-aware visibility across hybrid architectures

High-fidelity detection with minimal false positives

Governance alignment with evolving AI, privacy, and regulatory frameworks

A reduction in tool sprawl across DSPM, DLP, insider risk, and cloud security

Key Findings from the Independent Review

The Global 100 assessment cited several differentiators that position GTB™ as a strategic platform for 2026 and beyond:

Architectural Cohesion – A unified engine for data-in-motion, data-at-rest, and data-in-use, enabling consistent policies and enforcement across endpoints, network controls, and cloud workloads.

High-Accuracy Detection – Precision sensitive data detection that requires significantly less tuning compared to legacy DLP products, reducing analyst fatigue and operational overhead.

AI-Aligned Capabilities – With components such as Lifeguard AI™ and TraceVault AI™, GTB™ provides context analysis and high-speed inference needed for modern AI-enabled business processes.

Independent Vendor Advantage – The report notes that GTB™, still led by its original co-founder, can innovate without investor-driven constraints, supporting rapid roadmap execution and long-horizon product stability.

Compliance-Ready Design – Built-in alignment with ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and global data-sovereignty requirements.

Analyst-Style Interpretation

The review suggests that GTB's platform is well-positioned for organizations seeking to consolidate disparate data security tools into a single, high-accuracy control plane. GTB's architecture supports emerging enterprise use cases such as:

AI/LLM data-governance controls

Insider risk mitigation with contextual signals

DSPM and unstructured-data classification

Real-time policy enforcement at scale

Zero-trust alignment for distributed environments

This consolidated functional coverage is increasingly valued by security and risk-management leaders who are reducing vendor complexity while demanding stronger accuracy and automation.

Executive Commentary

"Legacy DLP has trained security teams to ignore alerts. We're seeing organizations move to GTB because they're tired of tools that generate more noise than protection. When you're dealing with AI workflows and cloud-scale data, precision isn't optional anymore—it's the whole game. We built GTB for the security challenges CISOs are facing right now, and this recognition confirms we're solving the right problems," said Uzi Yair, CEO at GTB Technologies.

Read the article here: https://www.gpmg.uk/articles/gtb-technologies-sets-the-standard-for-ai-driven-data-loss-prevention-in-2026

