GTB's Platform Recognition Highlights Precision Detection and AI-Aligned Architecture for Enterprise Data Security.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GTB Technologies, Inc., a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP), announced that it has been recognized by Global 100 for delivering one of the industry's most advanced and operationally efficient Data Loss Prevention (DLP) platforms. This acknowledgment underscores GTB Technologies®' commitment to providing cutting-edge data security solutions that address the evolving challenges organizations face in safeguarding sensitive information across increasingly complex digital environments.
Market Context
With the increase in cloud adoption and the implementation of AI and agentic-automation systems, CISOs are reevaluating traditional DLP tools that rely heavily on rule tuning, manual data classification, or high-overhead operational models due to their inaccuracy. The Global 100 review identified a clear industry need for solutions offering:
- Consistent, context-aware visibility across hybrid architectures
- High-fidelity detection with minimal false positives
- Governance alignment with evolving AI, privacy, and regulatory frameworks
- A reduction in tool sprawl across DSPM, DLP, insider risk, and cloud security
Key Findings from the Independent Review
The Global 100 assessment cited several differentiators that position GTB™ as a strategic platform for 2026 and beyond:
- Architectural Cohesion – A unified engine for data-in-motion, data-at-rest, and data-in-use, enabling consistent policies and enforcement across endpoints, network controls, and cloud workloads.
- High-Accuracy Detection – Precision sensitive data detection that requires significantly less tuning compared to legacy DLP products, reducing analyst fatigue and operational overhead.
- AI-Aligned Capabilities – With components such as Lifeguard AI™ and TraceVault AI™, GTB™ provides context analysis and high-speed inference needed for modern AI-enabled business processes.
- Independent Vendor Advantage – The report notes that GTB™, still led by its original co-founder, can innovate without investor-driven constraints, supporting rapid roadmap execution and long-horizon product stability.
- Compliance-Ready Design – Built-in alignment with ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and global data-sovereignty requirements.
Analyst-Style Interpretation
The review suggests that GTB's platform is well-positioned for organizations seeking to consolidate disparate data security tools into a single, high-accuracy control plane. GTB's architecture supports emerging enterprise use cases such as:
- AI/LLM data-governance controls
- Insider risk mitigation with contextual signals
- DSPM and unstructured-data classification
- Real-time policy enforcement at scale
- Zero-trust alignment for distributed environments
This consolidated functional coverage is increasingly valued by security and risk-management leaders who are reducing vendor complexity while demanding stronger accuracy and automation.
Executive Commentary
"Legacy DLP has trained security teams to ignore alerts. We're seeing organizations move to GTB because they're tired of tools that generate more noise than protection. When you're dealing with AI workflows and cloud-scale data, precision isn't optional anymore—it's the whole game. We built GTB for the security challenges CISOs are facing right now, and this recognition confirms we're solving the right problems," said Uzi Yair, CEO at GTB Technologies.
Read the article here: https://www.gpmg.uk/articles/gtb-technologies-sets-the-standard-for-ai-driven-data-loss-prevention-in-2026
About GTB Technologies
Since 2004, GTB has delivered a unified platform that provides real-time protection for sensitive data across endpoints, the cloud, and network environments. Customers deploy GTB™ to achieve measurable accuracy, reduced risk, and improved operational efficiency. www.gttb.com
