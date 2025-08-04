GTB Technologies Set to Debut Groundbreaking AI and DLP Innovations at Black Hat AI Summit 2025

"Security leaders are expected to enable rapid AI adoption while keeping sensitive data protected," said Daniel Jay, Executive VP, GTB Technologies®. "GTB solutions do not just block—the solutions permit enterprises to enable secure AI use through the detection of potential threats." Post this

GTB Technologies' platform combines proprietary, precise detection with policy-based, real-time enforcement across endpoints, networks, cloud services, and AI workflows. By delivering near-zero false positives and a seamless user experience, GTB solutions help organizations use AI securely—while maintaining compliance with frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and SEC cybersecurity regulations.

During the AI Summit, GTB Technologies will debut two groundbreaking innovations: GTB Lifeguard AI™ and TraceVault AI™ for Microsoft 365.

GTB Lifeguard AI™ is a next-generation extension of GTB's award-winning Data Security that Works® platform, designed to intelligently detect data loss and anomalies, particularly in email communications, using advanced neural networks and machine learning. Built for the AI era, Lifeguard AI™ enhances real-time data protection against evolving threats without sacrificing precision and/or performance.

GTB TraceVault AI™ for Microsoft 365 is a powerful new tool that provides granular visibility and traceability across sensitive data workflows within the Microsoft environment. TraceVault AI™ enables organizations to monitor, investigate, and report on regulated or proprietary data usage—streamlining compliance and bolstering audit readiness in hybrid and cloud-first environments.

"Security leaders are expected to enable rapid AI adoption while keeping sensitive data protected," said Daniel Jay, Executive VP, GTB Technologies, Inc. "GTB solutions do not just block—the solutions permit enterprises to enable secure AI use through the detection of potential threats."

GTB Technologies® invites attendees to visit its booth in the Black Hat Business Hall and schedule a one-on-one demonstration by visiting:

https://gttb.com/blackhat-ai-summit-2025/

About GTB Technologies®

GTB Technologies®, the creator of DLP that Works™—its flagship solution, is designed to deliver accurate, enforceable data loss prevention with near-zero false positives. Engineered to eliminate noise and alert fatigue, GTB's platform enables security and compliance teams to focus on real risks—not false alarms. GTB's "Get the Best™" approach offers best-in-class protection for organizations, ensuring unmatched security for intellectual property and sensitive data in the AI era.

For more information, visit https://gtb.ai or https://thebestdatasecurity.com/

