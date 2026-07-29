GTB Technologies to Highlight AI Governance and Enterprise Data Protection at Black Hat USA 2026 and AI Summit Las Vegas

Organizations shouldn't have to choose between embracing AI and protecting their data," said Daniel Jay, EVP of GTB Technologies. "Our focus is enabling organizations to adopt AI confidently while maintaining control over their most valuable information. Post this

GTB™'s approach extends beyond traditional DLP by applying intelligent, accurate policy enforcement with Semantic Data Security™ to AI interactions before sensitive information leaves the organization.

Visitors during AI Summit and Black Hat will learn how GTB helps organizations:

Protect sensitive information before it is submitted to AI platforms.

Control copy and paste, file uploads, and other data movement, for both structured and unstructured data into AI applications.

Apply consistent enterprise security policies across approved and unapproved AI services.

Protect intellectual property, source code, customer information, healthcare data, financial information, and other confidential business content.

Strengthen enterprise AI governance with enforcement and auditing.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between embracing AI and protecting their data," said Daniel Jay, EVP of GTB Technologies. "AI is becoming part of everyday business operations. Our focus is enabling organizations to adopt AI confidently while maintaining control over their most valuable information."

GTB will also discuss the evolution of AI governance during their AI Summit thought leadership presentation "The Birth of AI Governance. The AI honeymoon is over," Tues, August 4, 1:30 PM local time, and why organizations are moving beyond traditional keyword-based data loss prevention toward more intelligent, accurate context-aware protection and Semantic Data Security™ for modern AI workflows.

Visit GTB Technologies at the AI Summit and Black Hat - Booth #5535 to learn how enterprises can securely accelerate AI adoption while maintaining compliance and protecting sensitive information.

About GTB Technologies

Founded in 2004, GTB Technologies® provides enterprise data security solutions that help organizations identify, monitor, and protect sensitive information across endpoints, networks, cloud platforms, and AI-driven workflows. GTB's platform brings together Data Loss Prevention, data classification, cloud data security, insider threat protection, compliance support, and AI-aware controls to help enterprises protect their most important data.

Black Hat USA 2026

August 4–6, 2026

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

Visit GTB at Booth #5535

AI Summit Las Vegas

August 4, 2026

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

For more information or to schedule a private meeting, go to Blackhat - AI Summit 2026 - GTB Technologies

Media Contact

Ashley R., GTB Technologies, Inc., 1 800.626.0557, [email protected], gtb.ai

SOURCE GTB Technologies, Inc.