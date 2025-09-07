GTB Technologies® to Present AI-Ready Compliance and Data Security Solutions at the Gartner Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference

"Regulators are demanding evidence, not excuses—and risk leaders can’t afford tools that guess,” said Daniel Jay, EVP of GTB Technologies. “GTB delivers provable controls for securing GenAI, insider behavior, and sensitive data in real-world environments." Post this

GTB will deliver a featured session on Monday, September 8, outlining how Risk, Audit, and Compliance leaders can safely support AI adoption without sacrificing control, policy enforcement, or regulatory alignment.

GTB will also showcase upcoming innovations—Lifeguard AI™ and TraceVault AI™—which provide real-time GenAI governance, insider threat detection, and discovery-as-a-service capabilities. While not yet commercially released, both solutions will be demonstrated live at Booth #100.

"Regulators are demanding evidence, not excuses—and risk leaders can't afford tools that guess," said Daniel Jay, EVP of GTB Technologies. "GTB delivers provable controls for securing GenAI, insider behavior, and sensitive data in real-world environments."

Presentation Details:

Securing AI with DLP That Works™ for Risk, Audit, and Compliance Leaders

Date & Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 | 1:35 PM CT

Location: Exhibit Showcase Theater, Longhorn F

What to Expect at Booth #100:

Live Enforcement Demos across endpoints, browser, and GenAI tools

Lifeguard AI™ Preview – Insider risk detection and triage powered by behavior-aware AI

TraceVault AI™ Sneak Peek – Fast, forensic discovery for audits, incident response, and legal holds

Audit-Ready Compliance with frameworks like NIST 800-53, CMMC, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and GDPR

GTB enables compliance leaders to move faster—backed by real policy enforcement, near-zero false positives, and evidence-grade reporting.

To book a meeting or private demo during the show, visit https://gttb.com/gartner-enterprise-risk-audit-compliance-conference/ or www.thebestdatasecurity.com

About GTB Technologies®

GTB Technologies is the trusted leader in AI-aware Data Loss Prevention and Data Security, helping global enterprises enforce policy with precision across hybrid environments. GTB's proprietary EDM engine powers its solutions — delivering audit-ready compliance and near-zero false positives for even the most complex data governance requirements.

