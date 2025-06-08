GTB Technologies® to Present "DLP that Works™ with AI" at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025

Empower AI. Protect Data. Stay in Control. As part of the Summit, GTB Technologies will present "DLP that Works™ with AI", an expert-led session on safely leveraging the power of AI while maintaining control over sensitive data.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GTB Technologies®, a global leader in data security and threat prevention, is excited to present its DLP that Works with AI" session during the 2025 Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, MD.
As part of the Summit, GTB Technologies® will present "DLP that Works™ with AI", an expert-led session on safely leveraging the power of AI while maintaining control over sensitive data. This session will explore the growing risks of AI-driven environments and provide practical strategies for enhancing data security, preventing data loss, and defending against insider and outsider threats.
Session Highlights Include:
- Integrating data discovery, classification, and DLP to prevent data loss. • Agent or Agentless
- Fortifying Defenses Against Insider and Outsider Threats using GTB Lifeguard AI™ to detect and mitigate insider and outsider threats with advanced machine learning.
- Real-world use cases showing how GTB protects sensitive data across cloud, AI, and enterprise environments.
- How GTB supports Zero Trust, insider threat detection, and compliance with NIST 800-53, OMB M-21-31, M-22-09, and other federal mandates.
"Organizations need solutions that not only protect data but also adapt to emerging threats," said Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager at GTB Technologies. "GTB discovers sensitive data with unsurpassed accuracy — not just keywords or patterns. That means more intelligent detection, near-zero false positives, and faster, audit-ready response. From unstructured files to structured records, GTB's patented and proprietary Exact Data Match (EDM) ensures your DLP—whether agent or agent-less, including discovery and classification—aligns with policy, not noise."
This session is ideal for security leaders, IT professionals, and organizations seeking to strengthen their security posture through advanced AI-powered DLP.
Session Details:
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 6:05 PM
- Location: Theater 3, Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
Visit GTB Technologies at Booth #1236 in the Data Security Village to meet with experts and explore live demos of GTB's DLP solutions.
For more information, visit https://gttb.com/gtb-gartner-security-risk-management-summit/ or http://thebestdlp.com/
About GTB Technologies®
GTB Technologies is a leader in enterprise data loss prevention (DLP) and cybersecurity solutions, and it is trusted by organizations worldwide to secure sensitive data, ensure compliance, and defend against cyber threats. GTB Lifeguard AI™ offers advanced data protection, helping organizations achieve regulatory compliance and safeguard intellectual property in the age of AI.
Discover why organizations Get the Best™ with GTB at
https://thebestdatasecurity.com.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About the Security & Risk Management Summit
Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 9th-11th in National Harbor, MD.
For summit updates, follow #GartnerSec
