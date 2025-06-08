GTB Technologies® to Present "DLP that Works™ with AI" at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025

GTB discovers sensitive data with unmatched accuracy, not just patterns. Smarter detection, near-zero false positives, and fast, audit-ready response. Agent-based or agentless, GTB's patented tech aligns DLP, discovery, and classification with your policies, not noise. Post this

Session Highlights Include:

Integrating data discovery, classification, and DLP to prevent data loss. • Agent or Agentless

Fortifying Defenses Against Insider and Outsider Threats using GTB Lifeguard AI™ to detect and mitigate insider and outsider threats with advanced machine learning.

Real-world use cases showing how GTB protects sensitive data across cloud, AI, and enterprise environments.

How GTB supports Zero Trust, insider threat detection, and compliance with NIST 800-53, OMB M-21-31, M-22-09, and other federal mandates.

"Organizations need solutions that not only protect data but also adapt to emerging threats," said Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager at GTB Technologies. "GTB discovers sensitive data with unsurpassed accuracy — not just keywords or patterns. That means more intelligent detection, near-zero false positives, and faster, audit-ready response. From unstructured files to structured records, GTB's patented and proprietary Exact Data Match (EDM) ensures your DLP—whether agent or agent-less, including discovery and classification—aligns with policy, not noise."

This session is ideal for security leaders, IT professionals, and organizations seeking to strengthen their security posture through advanced AI-powered DLP.

Session Details:

Empower AI. Protect Data. Stay in Control

DLP that Works™ with AI

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 6:05 PM

Location: Theater 3, Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Visit GTB Technologies at Booth #1236 in the Data Security Village to meet with experts and explore live demos of GTB's DLP solutions.

For more information, visit https://gttb.com/gtb-gartner-security-risk-management-summit/ or http://thebestdlp.com/

About GTB Technologies®

GTB Technologies is a leader in enterprise data loss prevention (DLP) and cybersecurity solutions, and it is trusted by organizations worldwide to secure sensitive data, ensure compliance, and defend against cyber threats. GTB Lifeguard AI™ offers advanced data protection, helping organizations achieve regulatory compliance and safeguard intellectual property in the age of AI.

Discover why organizations Get the Best™ with GTB at

https://thebestdatasecurity.com.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 9th-11th in National Harbor, MD.

For summit updates, follow #GartnerSec

Media Contact

Lisa S, GTB Technologies, Inc., 1 8006260557, [email protected], gtb.ai

SOURCE GTB Technologies, Inc.