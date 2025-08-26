GTM Leadership Awards Launch to Honor the Top 40 GTM Leaders Driving Operational Excellence

"The GTM Leadership Awards aren't about job titles—they're about recognizing the people building the systems and strategies that drive real business growth. We're proud to be a part of celebrating the leaders shaping the future of GTM operations." – Noah Berk, CEO | Aptitude 8 Post this

Great go-to-market execution doesn't happen by accident—it's led by operators who define strategies, design systems, align teams, and build the infrastructure that drives real business outcomes. The GTM Leadership Awards celebrate these innovators, recognizing the impact they make and redefining what operational leadership looks like in modern go-to-market strategy.

This year's honorees will be selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts, including:

Em Wingrove, Chief Experience Officer, Aptitude 8

Ryan Gunn , Founder, Attribution Academy

, Founder, Attribution Academy Kim Hacker , Chief Operating Officer, Arrows

, Chief Operating Officer, Arrows Matt Volm , CEO & Co-Founder, RevOps Co-op

, CEO & Co-Founder, RevOps Co-op Monique Lemieux , Director of Marketing Operations, PandaDoc

Winners will be recognized for excellence in strategic leadership, operational execution, and cross-functional alignment—hallmarks of high-impact GTM leadership.

"The GTM Leadership Awards aren't about job titles—they're about recognizing the people building the systems and strategies that drive real business growth," said Noah Berk, CEO at Aptitude 8. "We're proud to be a part of celebrating the leaders shaping the future of GTM operations."

Program Sponsors

The GTM Leadership Awards are made possible through the support of our sponsors:

Aptitude 8 – Premier Sponsor

Arrows

PandaDoc

Attribution Academy

Key Dates

October 8 – Top 40 GTM Leaders Announced

– Top 40 GTM Leaders Announced October 14 – Judges' Roundtable Event

– Judges' Roundtable Event October 22 – Winners' Spotlight Event

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit gtmleadershipawards.com.

About The GTM Leadership Awards

The GTM Leadership Awards is an annual recognition program honoring outstanding operations leaders in Revenue, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service. Winners are selected based on their ability to innovate, drive measurable business results, and elevate the role of GTM strategy as a driver of growth.

About Aptitude 8

Aptitude 8 is a technical consulting firm at the forefront of Revenue Operations (RevOps), CRM architecture, and advanced marketing automation. As an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner and the #2 Global Partner of the Year in 2024, Aptitude 8 empowers organizations to implement, integrate, and scale HubSpot to meet complex operational needs. Our team of expert consultants, developers, engineers, and architects delivers scalable, strategic solutions that transform systems and processes into a competitive edge.

About Arrows

Arrows helps sales and customer success teams manage buyer and customer journeys inside HubSpot. With over 1,500 installs and a 4.9-star rating on the HubSpot App Marketplace, teams use Arrows to create AI-powered digital sales rooms and customer onboarding plans that give prospects and customers one place to complete next steps, access resources, and stay aligned.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is a leading document management platform that empowers professional teams to simplify and automate the creation, management, and signing of critical business documents of every kind. By combining intuitive e-signature technology with robust analytics and collaboration tools, PandaDoc helps businesses increase efficiency, close deals faster, and create exceptional customer experiences.

About Attribution Academy

Attribution Academy is where HubSpot marketers learn to prove their impact on revenue. Our in-depth certification course teaches strategy–not just software. Gain the skills you need to tie marketing activity to revenue, align your marketing and sales teams, and make strategic, data-backed decisions—all using HubSpot. Get certified at attribution.academy!

Media Contact

Em Wingrove, Aptitude 8, 1 8048156671, [email protected], https://aptitude8.com/

SOURCE Aptitude 8