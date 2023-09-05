GTT Group Announces Availability Of A Notable, Select Patent Acquisition Opportunity

"The depth and diversity of the portfolio and its unencumbered nature clearly differentiates it from historical and current offerings and puts it at the top any opportunity to consider in 2023," remarked Michael Lubitz, Founder and Managing Director of GTT Group. Tweet this

While the portfolio is available for divestment or licensing, all offers will be evaluated on their merits and whether to transact will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Early discussions with GTT Group are recommended. Preference is provided to those parties that enter into or have pre-existing non-notice NDA's in place and have the ability to transact within a three to four month time period. Please contact GTT Group for further information and details. GTT Group can be reached at [email protected].

All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential. GTT Group's transaction specialists and subject matter experts are available to discuss the portfolio and market applicability. Upon review of the portfolio, indications of interest should be submitted as soon as possible to GTT Group's designated contact.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

GTT Group's storied history includes Nortel and AOL transactions and it is proud to continue this tradition with the current offering to select pre-qualified parties. Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a world leading patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, transactions, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at http://www.gttgrp.com.

CONTACT

Michael Lubitz

Managing Director

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

+1.503.863.4418

[email protected]

LinkedIn

Media Contact

Michael Lubitz, GTT GROUP, 1.503.863.4418, [email protected], https://www.gttgrp.com/

SOURCE GTT GROUP