GTT Group Announces Foundational Patent Portfolio Acquisition Opportunity

"We are grateful to PMC that they have chosen GTT Group to facilitate the acquisition of its portfolio," said Michael Lubitz, Managing Director, GTT Group. Post this

"We are grateful to PMC that they have chosen GTT Group to facilitate the acquisition of its portfolio," said Michael Lubitz, Managing Director, GTT Group.

Detailed information about PMC's portfolio including a portfolio overview brief, evidence of use claim charts, legal status of the patents, and a full range of materials necessary to evaluate this opportunity is available from PMC under the appropriate non-notice NDA. Data Room and Due Diligence support are available at the interested party's earliest convenience, subject to having an agreed non-notice NDA in place.

Expressions of interest are due by November 20, 2023.

Please contact Tyler McKinley, [email protected] with questions and to request an NDA to consider this opportunity.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

GTT Group's storied history includes Nortel and AOL transactions and it is proud to continue this tradition with the current offering to select pre-qualified parties. Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a world leading patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, transactions, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at http://www.gttgrp.com.

Media Contact

Tyler McKinley, GTT GROUP, +1.503.200.5166, [email protected], https://www.gttgrp.com/

SOURCE GTT GROUP