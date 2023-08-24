GTT Group Makes Available For Acquisition Mobile Payments Patent Portfolio From Leading Global Telecom

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc., the premier provider of patent transaction and patent analysis services to technology companies and telecoms worldwide, announces the availability of a mobile payments patent portfolio from a leading global telecommunications provider.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent transaction and patent analysis services to technology companies and telecoms worldwide, announces the availability of a mobile payments patent portfolio from a leading global telecommunications provider.

GTT Group is making available the portfolio to a limited number of prospective acquirers. "These mobile payments assets represent a great patent acquisition opportunity for entities across the fintech space," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.