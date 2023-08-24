GTT Group Makes Available For Acquisition Mobile Payments Patent Portfolio From Leading Global Telecom

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc., the premier provider of patent transaction and patent analysis services to technology companies and telecoms worldwide, announces the availability of a mobile payments patent portfolio from a leading global telecommunications provider.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent transaction and patent analysis services to technology companies and telecoms worldwide, announces the availability of a mobile payments patent portfolio from a leading global telecommunications provider.
GTT Group is making available the portfolio to a limited number of prospective acquirers. "These mobile payments assets represent a great patent acquisition opportunity for entities across the fintech space," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
The offering is a unique opportunity to acquire a valuable patent portfolio in the mobile payments space that is virtually encumbrance free. The technologies covered in the patents are used by major market participants.
To receive more information about this opportunity or GTT Group's transaction and advisory services, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies in maximizing the value of their patent assets and minimizing their inbound patent risk. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
Media Contact
Tyler McKinley, GTT GROUP, +1 503.200.5166, [email protected], https://www.gttgrp.com/
SOURCE GTT Group
Share this article