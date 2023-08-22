GTT Group Makes Available For Acquisition Patent Portfolio from Major European Telecom

"Since our founding, GTT Group has helped global telecoms maximize their patent portfolio value. We are honored to continue this tradition with our global client by helping them find the right acquirer for this valuable patent portfolio," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. Tweet this

The offering is a unique opportunity to acquire valuable patent assets from a recognized innovator in the field. The technologies covered in the patent portfolio are used by major market participants. The portfolio is multi-jurisdictional and virtually encumbrance free.

To receive more information about this opportunity or GTT Group's transaction and advisory services, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies in maximizing the value of their patent assets and minimizing their inbound patent risk. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at: https://www.gttgrp.com/

