GTT Group Offers Fleet Management And Distracted Driving Patent Portfolio For Acquisition

"These assets will make a great strategic addition to the buyer's portfolio, especially with early priority dates, strong claims, and no encumbrances. The ELD market and distracted driving mobile app market have shown robust growth over the last four years and show no signs of slowing down." Post this

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies.

The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com

Tyler McKinley

Managing Director

[email protected]

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

+1 503.200.5166

Lauren Winkle, GTT Group

