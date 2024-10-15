GTT Group Offers Fleet Management And Distracted Driving Patent Portfolio For Acquisition

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a seminal patent portfolio covering distracted driving solutions and Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) for fleet management. Application areas include commercial fleet management and safe driving mobile apps for insurance carriers.
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a seminal patent portfolio covering distracted driving solutions and Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) for fleet management. Application areas include commercial fleet management and safe driving mobile apps for insurance carriers.
"These assets will make a great strategic addition to the buyer's portfolio particularly with the early priority dates, strength of claims, and freedom from encumbrances. Both the ELD market and the distracted driving mobile app market have shown robust growth the last four years and show no signs of slowing down," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies.
The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
CONTACT
Tyler McKinley
Managing Director
[email protected]
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
+1 503.200.5166
Media Contact
Lauren Winkle, GTT Group, 5032675095, [email protected], gttgrp.com
SOURCE GTT Group
Share this article