GTT Group Offers Major Telecom's Patent Portfolio for Acquisition

"The portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire wireless communications and infrastructure related patents from a pioneering global enterprise, " said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Managing Director and Founder.

With the diverse portfolio breadth and minimal encumbrance profile, the portfolio is a major opportunity for acquirers to build depth in their patent asset base. In addition, the portfolio comprises European and US Holdings.

To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Managing Director.

All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies.

The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com

