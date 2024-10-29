GTT Group Offers Major Telecom's Patent Portfolio for Acquisition

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a major telecom and mobile network operator's global patent portfolio for acquisition.
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a major telecom and mobile network operator's global patent portfolio for acquisition.
The portfolio covers a variety of telecommunications and authentication technologies including 3GPP standards, 4G, 5G, WiFi, routing, authentication, network access, and more.
With the diverse portfolio breadth and minimal encumbrance profile, the portfolio is a major opportunity for acquirers to build depth in their patent asset base. In addition, the portfolio comprises European and US Holdings.
"The portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire wireless communications and infrastructure related patents from a pioneering global enterprise, " said Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Managing Director and Founder.
To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Michael Lubitz, GTT Group Managing Director.
All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies.
The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
CONTACT
Michael Lubitz
Managing Director
[email protected]
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
+1 503.200.5172
Media Contact
Lauren Winkle, Global Technology Transfer Group, 5032675095, [email protected], gttgrp.com
SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group
Share this article