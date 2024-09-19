GTT Group Offers Patent Portfolio in Internet Of Things (IoT) Technology Space

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a patent portfolio within the Internet Of Things (IoT) technology space from a leading global networking provider. The portfolio encompasses a diverse range of patents that address critical areas within wearables, gateways, microgrid, smart energy, network coverage, network selection, and more.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a patent portfolio within the Internet Of Things (IoT) technology space from a leading global networking provider. The portfolio encompasses a diverse range of patents that address critical areas within wearables, gateways, microgrid, smart energy, network coverage, network selection, and more.
The portfolio is particularly relevant to key IoT markets offering a valuable opportunity for companies seeking to build out their patent portfolio, enhance their technological capabilities or explore new growth avenues.
"GTT Group is honored to bring this Internet of Things patent portfolio to market on behalf of our global client. IoT's global growth will see a $480 billion market in five years and this portfolio can be essential to anyone operating in the space," said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Tyler McKinley,
GTT Group Managing Director. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT Group is a world leader in assisting companies with their strategic patent matters. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
CONTACT
Tyler McKinley
Managing Director
[email protected]
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
+1 503.200.5166
Media Contact
Lauren Winkle, Global Technology Transfer Group, 5032675095, [email protected], gttgrp.com
SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group
