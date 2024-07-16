GTT Group Offers Pioneering Patent Asset in Merchant and Gift Card Exchange Networks

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a pioneering patent asset in the merchant and gift card exchange networks technology area.
PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a pioneering patent asset in the merchant and gift card exchange networks technology area.
In the growing sector of merchant and gift card processing and exchange, owning the asset provides significant value to any entity operating in not only the merchant and gift card exchange space but also across the broader fintech ecosystem.
"We see a lot of patent assets in the fintech space and this asset rose above the rest in its priority, scope, quality and evidence of use. GTT Group is proud to offer this asset to the market and expect significant demand…." said Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Tyler McKinley, GTT Group Managing Director.
All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer (GTT) Group, Inc. is a strategic patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT assists companies looking to generate funding or to recoup investment by exploring patent monetization strategies. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com
CONTACT
Tyler McKinley
Managing Director
[email protected]
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
+1 503.200.5166
Media Contact
Lauren Winkle, GTT Group, 5032675095, [email protected], https://www.gttgrp.com/
SOURCE GTT Group
