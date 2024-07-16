GTT Group Offers Pioneering Patent Asset in Merchant and Gift Card Exchange Networks

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a pioneering patent asset in the merchant and gift card exchange networks technology area.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to companies worldwide, announces the availability of a pioneering patent asset in the merchant and gift card exchange networks technology area.

In the growing sector of merchant and gift card processing and exchange, owning the asset provides significant value to any entity operating in not only the merchant and gift card exchange space but also across the broader fintech ecosystem.