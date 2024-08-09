GTT Group Releases 2nd Quarter Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR) Following Massive Patent Market Activity

Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group commented: "We saw huge upwards corrections in activity as firms looked to bounce back from an acquisition and filing lull in the prior quarters. This partially stemmed from natural lags associated with post transaction recording activity..." Post this

The PMI® finished the quarter at 120.6. The PLI® increased by 7.8% in the second quarter, outperforming the S&P 500 by 3.4%. The PLI is up 17.2% for the past 12 months.

About the PTMR

For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has provided subscribers with key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the PTMR, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and in-depth forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and strategizing for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (http://www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction divestiture & acquisition. GTT Group is the leading innovator in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (http://www.ideashipfund.com). GTT Group's patent asset house leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

