GTT Group Releases 3rd Quarter Patent Transaction Market Report and Forecast (PTMR)

Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group commented: "We saw typical declines in activity as deal traction began to move and concentrate in the fourth quarter. We have seen deal activity coalescing around the end of the year which will continue into the new year." Post this

The PMI® finished the quarter at 114.8. The PLI® increased by 5.1% in the third quarter, under performing the S&P 500 by a mere .2%. The PLI is up 35.8% for the past 12 months since Q3 2023.

To obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary PTMR subscription please visit http://www.gttgrp.com/pmtr.

GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the community.

Request Your Copy of the PTMR.

About the PTMR

For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has provided subscribers with key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the PTMR, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and in-depth forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and strategizing for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (http://www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction divestiture & acquisition, and venture valuation services. GTT Group is the leading innovator in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (http://www.ideashipfund.com). GTT Group's patent asset house leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

Contact about this news:

Lauren Winkle

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Lauren Winkle, GTT Group, 5032675095, [email protected], gttgrp.com

Twitter

SOURCE GTT Group