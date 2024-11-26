Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces Selection as Host City for the 2028 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA)

Hosting millions of visitors for a wide variety of conferences and exhibitions, the Guadalajara Expo Center was selected as the future host of several notable international conferences across a variety of industries. Post this

Earlier this year, Guadalajara was also selected as host city for the 2027 World Physiotherapy Congress in cooperation with the AMEFI National College of Physical Therapy/Mexican Association of Physical Therapy. The event is estimated to welcome 5,000 leading physiotherapy professionals from around the world and will offer a range of sessions including focused symposia chaired by recognized experts in the field; discussion panels that explore key industry topics; networking sessions in both informal and group settings; clinical seminars; platform presentations and more. Each session will be designed to create real-time learning experiences that inform, engage and empower participants.

"Thanks to significant investment in our infrastructure and expanded connectivity from major cities around the world, Guadalajara has become a premier destination for world class conferences and exhibitions," said Gustavo Staufert, CEO of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau. "In conjunction with our partners at Expo Guadalajara, we are honored to welcome millions of international professionals to our exceptional city where they will have the opportunity to experience our world-renowned cuisine and iconic culture while participating in top notch event programming."

Annually, Expo Guadalajara is also home to some of Guadalajara's largest events including the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) and IM Intermoda.

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) will take place November 30 – December 4, 2024 , and is anticipated to attract 1 million attendees. The Guadalajara International Book Fair is one of the world's largest gatherings celebrating Spanish-language publishing, and this year the featured destination Guest of Honor is Spain .

– , and is anticipated to attract 1 million attendees. The Guadalajara International Book Fair is one of the world's largest gatherings celebrating Spanish-language publishing, and this year the featured destination Guest of Honor is . Held each January and July, IM Intermoda is Latin America's largest fashion trade show, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors, including top manufacturers, designers, distributors, and national and international buyers, serving as a dynamic hub for industry professionals.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced, and Tlaquepaque, home of exquisite artisanal crafts and shops; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean.

Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

