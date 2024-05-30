Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces Selection as Host City for World Physiotherapy Congress 2027

Welcoming an estimated 5,000 leading physiotherapy professionals from around the world, the World Physiotherapy Congress will take place at Expo Guadalajara, the largest event venue in Mexico. Post this

World Physiotherapy, the organization behind the event, represents more than 600,000 physical therapists worldwide through 128 member organizations, with the goal to promote the profession and advocate for universal access to quality services that improve health and wellness worldwide. Past congresses have welcomed attendees from over 120 countries.

"Guadalajara's designation as host for the World Physiotherapy Congress 2027 reflects our city's capability to execute world-class events and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide unforgettable experiences for all visitors," said Gustavo Staufert, CEO of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We are proud of the joint effort between Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau and Expo Guadalajara to bring this exceptional congress to our city." Other recent wins for the City include the World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) 2027 and the ICOLD Annual Meeting of the International Commission on Large Dams 2026.

The World Physiotherapy Congress 2027 will offer a range of sessions including focused symposia chaired by recognized experts in the field; discussion panels that explore key industry topics; networking sessions in both informal and group settings; clinical seminars; platform presentations and more. Each session will be designed to create real-time learning experiences that inform, engage and empower participants.

Expo Guadalajara, the primary venue for the World Physiotherapy Congress 2027, is host to some of the most significant events and exhibitions in Mexico, welcoming more than 2.1 million visitors each year. While in the city, delegates are encouraged to explore Guadalajara's world-class dining and arts scenes, as well as tourism attractions like Guadalajara Cathedral, Museo Cabañas and Teatro Degollado.

More information about Guadalajara and travel planning tips can be found here.

About Guadalajara:

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced, and Tlaquepaque, home of exquisite artisanal crafts and shops; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean.

About BestCities Alliance:

13 of the best cities in the world for professional conferences. 9 of which - highlighted below - have hosted/will host World Physiotherapy Nestled across five continents, each vibrant destination has international cache, a rich historical and cultural depth and offers a high standard of living. Setting the industry standard for international events, all BestCities venues boast natural beauty, striking waterfronts, major tourist attractions, lively arts scenes, first-rate hotels, fine dining, and world-class shopping. All have state-of-the-art facilities, with many surrounded by at least 10,000 hotel rooms to help you cater for your delegates, whatever the size. With experienced staff and extensive knowledge sharing opportunities, our destinations ensure international conference planning never needs to start from scratch. BestCities members are:

Berlin Cape Town (host) Copenhagen (host) Dubai (host) Dublin Houston Guadalajara (host) Madrid Melbourne (host) Singapore (host) Tokyo (host) Vancouver, Canada (host) Washington DC , US (host)

