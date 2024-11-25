Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau Anticipates Strong Year Ahead Amid City's Recognition as one of the World's Best Travel Destinations for 2025

Travelers from major markets in the U.S. and Canada now have more opportunities than ever to visit Guadalajara, thanks to several recently unveiled flight routes. Post this

Travelers from major markets in the U.S. and Canada now have more opportunities than ever to visit Guadalajara, thanks to several recently unveiled flight routes. Alaska Airlines and Volaris will offer nonstop service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) beginning in December. Aeroméxico announced four new routes from major U.S. hubs including Denver, Miami, Las Vegas and Orlando. Earlier this year, Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines introduced nonstop service from Vancouver and Toronto Pearson.

Visitors to Guadalajara can enjoy new experiences, including the recently revived Tequila Express Train. With an investment of more than USD$9 million, and in conjunction with the Jalisco state government, in October, the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce and Grupo México Transporte relaunched the Tequila Express Train that connects the Magical Town of Tequila with downtown Guadalajara. Available on Fridays and Saturdays, the train service is available both ways and includes shuttles from the train station to Tequila's downtown where different attractions are located such as the National Tequila Museum. Tickets can be purchased through the official website (tequilaexpress.mx).

Guadalajara also features numerous annual events and cultural experiences, making the city an ideal year-round travel destination. One of the city's largest events held annually in late August is the annual International Mariachi and Charrería Festival, which attracts an average 500 mariachi bands from across the world eager to share their unique takes on the traditional Mexican genre. Recently recognized in National Geographic's "Best of the World 2025" list, the event also celebrates charrería, or the Mexican national sport of rodeo.

Travelers will also love exploring the city's main tourism neighborhood, Colonial Americana, which features numerous eateries, boutiques and galleries. Recognized in 2022 by Time Out as "the coolest neighborhood in the world," Colonial Americana was recently designated as one of Mexico's "Magical Neighborhoods," a distinction given to emblematic neighborhoods across the country that reflect the spirit and essence of the city. The neighborhood is also home to El Gallo Altanero, which was recently named the #48 Best Bar in the World by The World's 50 Best Bars.

For more information about Guadalajara and travel planning tips, please visit www.visitagdl.com.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced, and Tlaquepaque, home of exquisite artisanal crafts and shops; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean.

Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

