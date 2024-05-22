Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau Shares Four Can't Miss Summer Events

Traveling to Guadalajara from the U.S. and Canada is easier than ever, thanks to the launch of several new flight routes, and in early 2024, Guadalajara celebrated two new hotel openings. Post this

Guadalajara Pride, June 15, 2024 - Each June, Guadalajara hosts one of the largest Pride parades in Latin America , attracting more than 100,000 attendees who gather to celebrate and raise awareness for the human rights, history, and visibility of LGBTQ+ people. The colorful parade features intricate costumes and is followed by an afterparty in Liberation Square, inclusive of live Pride-themed shows, drag performances and DJs. Known as one of the most progressive cities in Latin America , Guadalajara has established itself as global leader in LGBTQ+ tourism, thanks in part to anti-discrimination laws, the legalization of same-sex marriage and the creation of a Sexual Diversity Director role in state-level government. With more than 50 LGBTQ+ businesses, the city also boasts the largest number of LGBTQ+ bars and nightclubs in the country.

Guadalajara International Film Festival, June 7-15, 2024 - The International Film Festival in Guadalajara highlights the imagination of renowned artists and filmmakers within Mexican and Ibero-American cinema. The FICG is Latin America's largest film event, showcasing over 280 films from 45 countries and drawing over 142,000 attendees annually. Founded in 1986, the festival has hosted stars such as Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek as well as established artists like Arturo Ripstein , Gabriel Figueroa , María Félix, Jaime Humberto Hermosillo , Silvia Pinal , and others.

International Mariachi and Charrería Festival, August 23-September 4, 2024 - Named an "Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO, the International Mariachi and Charrería Festival has become one of Guadalajara's most important cultural traditions. This major event spans over 10 days and features more than 500 Mariachi bands, spirited parades, art exhibits, Charro demonstrations, and more. Since starting in 1994, thousands of spectators attend the festival each year to enjoy performances by some of the best mariachis in the world while also celebrating Mexico's national sport, Charrería, a Mexican-style rodeo.

Guadalajara Open Akron 2024, September 9-15, 2024 - Experience world-class women's tennis at its finest at the Guadalajara Open AKRON, a prestigious WTA 500-level professional international-level tournament. Held on outdoor hardcourts at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara's metro area of Zapopan , this thrilling event continues the success of the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara . Witness the top athletes in women's tennis, such as Jessica Pegula and Caroline Dolehide , compete with unmatched skill and passion.

Traveling to Guadalajara from the U.S. and Canada is easier than ever, thanks to the launch of several new flight routes. In January 2024, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL) began welcoming daily nonstop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). On May 31, 2024, Flair Airlines will resume twice weekly nonstop service from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), scheduled on Mondays and Fridays. Flair Airlines also recently announced expanded service to Guadalajara with the introduction of a nonstop route from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) scheduled to launch in September 2024.

In early 2024, Guadalajara celebrated two new hotel openings, which added more than 200 hotel rooms to the city's diverse accommodation offerings.

Located in the heart of Guadalajara's Historic District and housed in a restored 1950's-era building, Origen 438 Luxury Boutique Hotel offers 26 well-appointed guestrooms, a bar and restaurant, luxury spa, meeting room and gym. Concierge service is available to coordinate a flawless experience on property as well as unforgettable adventures around the city. Guests of Origen 438 are steps away from some of the city's most iconic sites, such as the Guadalajara Cathedral, Museo Cabañas and Teatro Degollado.

Located next to the Guadalajara International Airport, the new Hilton Garden Inn Guadalajara is the first hotel located within the airport's commercial zone and is the Hilton Garden Inn brand's 15th hotel in Mexico . This 180-room property offers guests on-the-go upscale and affordable accommodations, as well as all-day-dining available at The Garden Grille & Bar. Guests are just a 30-minute drive away from the city's vibrant arts and culture experiences and world-renowned gastronomy scene.

For more information about Guadalajara, please visit www.visitagdl.com.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced, and Tlaquepaque, home of exquisite artisanal crafts and shops; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean.

Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

