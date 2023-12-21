Guadalajara, Mexico Announces Winter and Spring Events, Ideal for Early 2024 Getaways

With its blend of warm days and cool evenings, Mexico's second largest city provides the perfect backdrop to explore the city's natural beauty and traditional and contemporary offerings. Post this

IM Intermoda 80°: January 16-18

The bi-annual IM Intermoda, Latin America's largest fashion business event, unfolds from January 16-19 at Expo Guadalajara. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, IM Intermoda brings together hundreds of exhibitors, including top manufacturers, designers, distributors, and national and international buyers, serving as a dynamic hub for industry professionals. This year's milestone event welcomes the public to delve into the world of fashion through a series of engaging events. Highlights include a museum featuring period dresses from the early 20th century to the present, and the launch of the inaugural IM Mentoring program, guided by famed local designer Benito Santos. The design team, under Santos's guidance, will unveil a commercial collection as part of the milestone event.

8vo Veggie Fest Zapopan: February 3-4

The 8vo Veggie Fest Zapopan, dedicated to promoting healthy vegan-vegetarian living, is poised to revolutionize global perspectives on sustainable plant-based diets. Guests are invited to indulge in vegetarian and vegan offerings, complemented by immersive vegan food workshops and enlightening informational sessions covering topics such as animal welfare, vegan athletes, and healthy lifestyle habits. Explore an array of high-quality organic products, including alternative therapies, showcased by over 70 local and national exhibitors. Notable guests include Alfonso and Deyanira from Vegan Easy Cooking in Mexico City. Located in Zapopan, Guadalajara's largest arts and culture district, the festival is a convenient 25-minute drive from downtown, promising a delightful intersection of gastronomy, education, and well-being.

Guadalajara Anniversary Celebrations: February 14

In Guadalajara, February 14 is more than just Valentine's Day. It marks the 482nd anniversary of the city's founding, ushering in a double dose of celebration complete with the soul-stirring melodies of mariachi music and a myriad of events filling the city. As part of these commemorative festivities, the GDLuz Festival of sound and light, the largest display of its kind in Latin America, takes center stage, casting a vibrant glow across prominent landmarks such as Guadalajara Cathedral, Liberation Square, Plaza de Armas, and Plaza Liberación. Over three days, the city undergoes a spectacular transformation with captivating light shows, intricate projection mappings, live music, and fireworks, each paying homage to Guadalajara's extensive history and rich contribution to Mexican culture.

Museums and Galleries Around Every Corner

As a global hub for contemporary art and creativity, the city attracts artists, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world. Its vibrant landscape is adorned with funky art galleries, former commercial spaces transformed into creative havens, and dynamic workshops bursting with Mexico's vivid colors and distinctive flavors—all showcasing a rich tapestry of works by diverse artists. The UNESCO-designated Cabañas Museum, an architectural gem in neoclassical style, once served as a shelter for orphans, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities. This expansive complex houses resplendent courtyards and modernist murals by one of Mexico's greatest muralists, José Clemente Orozco, alongside creations from other Mexican artists. Other must-visits include MUSA Museum of the Arts and Palacio de Gobierno. For the cultural set looking to gallery hop, the trendy Colonia Americana neighborhood is home to an emerging contemporary art scene, offering the perfect cultural day out.

Where to Stay in Guadalajara

IHG Hotels & Resorts introduced its renowned voco brand to Latin America earlier this spring with the opening of voco Guadalajara Neruda, a luxurious 104-room hotel in Guadalajara's financial district. In August, the city also welcomed the lifestyle brand's new Hotel Indigo Guadalajara Expo, embracing the blend of classic Mexican and contemporary styles found in the surrounding Chapalita historic district. Travelers interested in luxury accommodations will delight in the elevated offerings at Casa Habita and recently opened Bellwort Hotel, both located in the fashionable Lafayette neighborhood.

For additional ways to experience Guadalajara, visit www.visitguadalajara.com.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Celebrating its bicentennial in 2023, Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. The metropolitan area of Guadalajara consists of four urban districts – Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Tonala, and Zapopan – and three suburban districts, Tlajomulco, El Salto, and Tequila.

Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

