Guadalajara, Mexico Celebrates the Highly Anticipated Return of Navidalia, a Holiday Inspired Theme Park

World of La Posada Mexicana: The vibrant World of La Posada Mexicana is a picturesque magical town that delights visitors with the best of local cuisine. Guests can take a ride on the Great Slide or indulge in delicious buQuelos (a traditional dessert of fried dough covered in cinnamon sugar), tamales, and a hot atole beverage. The Gran Posada, a spectacular multimedia show, depicts Mary and Joseph's search for lodging in Bethlehem via synchronized video mapping, special effects and music.





via synchronized video mapping, special effects and music. The Nordic World: The Nordic World is an ethereal realm where Christmas unfolds amidst snowy pines and mythical characters. Visitors can witness the struggle of mighty Vikings, skate along an Ice Path under a blue Scandinavian sky and experience the magic of the long Nordic night.





Middle Eastern World: The Middle Eastern world presents an odyssey where guests sail in mystical boats, cross monumental Lake Arches, and explore a vibrant Arabian market with its traditional flavors and aromas. A life-size nativity scene pays homage to the Three Wise Men – Melchior, Gaspar, and Baltazar – and their journey as they follow the star of Bethlehem to bestow gifts upon Baby Jesus .





to bestow gifts upon . The European World: In the European World, rustic cabins, twinkling festive lights, and a towering 52-foot-tall Christmas tree - meticulously crafted from over 15,000 strips of recycled wood – set the scene for a winter wonderland. Santa Claus extends a warm welcome as guests explore the bustling market, savor delectable cuisine and sip on fragrant mulled wine while being captivated by the emotionally charged Grand Tree Show, a vibrant tale that brings the spirit of Christmas to life.





Canticorum Grand Finale: The experience culminates with Canticorum, a celestial extravaganza featuring over 30 artists, including soloists, orchestra ensembles, and choirs. Unfolding in a breathtaking waterside setting within a cathedral inspired by Notre Dame , the performance showcases a melodic journey through iconic Christmas compositions and carols.

Until December 30, Navidalia is open Sundays through Thursdays from 7:00PM to 12:00AM, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00PM to 1:00AM. The park will be closed on December 11, 18, and 24th. Tickets start at USD$40 for adults and USD$22 for children, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.mx or at the park's box office.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is a cultural epicenter that exudes a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation. Every year, travelers from around the world flock to this cosmopolitan destination eager to immerse themselves in its colonial architecture, explore museums and small towns showcasing exquisite crafts and artwork, or venture to nearby Magical Towns (Pueblos MAgicos), like Tequila, that lie just beyond its borders. As the capital of the state of Jalisco, Guadalajara occupies a central position in Mexico, located 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east of Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. The metropolitan area of Guadalajara encompasses four urban districts – Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Tonala, and Zapopan – along with three suburban districts: Tlajomulco, El Salto, and Tequila. A celebrated LGBTQ+-friendly destination, Guadalajara has gained global recognition for its equal and inclusive culture. It proudly holds a place among TIME'S 2023 World's Greatest Places to explore, has been honored with Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards, and holds the distinction as the first Latin American city to host the Gay Games worldwide sporting event in November 2023.

Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), situated just 24 miles from the city center, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada. For more information on Guadalajara, visit www.visitguadalajara.com, or follow the destination on Instagram, X and Facebook at @GoToGuadalajara.

