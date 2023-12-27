Guadalajara, Mexico Expands Flight Routes from Canada, U.S. and Welcomes 7.2 Million Passengers in 2023

Guadalajara has become an undeniable magnet for global travelers, welcoming over 7.2 million passengers through October 2023. Post this

Flair Introduces Direct Service Between Vancouver, Canada Starting May 31

Beginning May 31, 2024, Canadian low-cost carrier Flair is set to revive a route that hasn't been operational since 2004, providing direct service between Vancouver (YVR) and GDL. This marks a significant milestone as the first non-stop passenger connection from Guadalajara to Canada. The service is scheduled to operate twice a week, with competitive fares starting at USD$129/CAD$$173.

Aeromexico Expands Service with Atlanta, Detroit Routes

Aeromexico, in collaboration with Delta Air Lines, is extending its codeshare partnership to introduce 17 additional flights between the U.S. and Mexico in the coming year. This significant expansion includes the launch of two new routes connecting Guadalajara with Delta's major hubs in Atlanta (ATL) on January 8, 2024 and Detroit (DTW), slated to launch later in 2024. Travelers can now take advantage of reciprocal frequent flyer status and benefits across both airlines, along with the convenience of a combined reservation allowing their baggage to be checked through to the destination, for a seamless and enhanced travel experience.

"Guadalajara's recent achievements, including a robust 55% hotel occupancy rate, is a testament to the city's enduring appeal," said Gustavo Staufert, CEO for Oficina de Visitantes y Convenciones de Guadalajara (OFVC). "We take pride in attracting major international events, like this year's globally-attended Gay Games XI, the first time the Games have been held in Latin America. With our clear focus on expanding air connectivity, Guadalajara is unmistakably positioned as a world-class tourist destination, offering travelers unparalleled experiences and further establishing our reputation on the global stage."

Consistently capturing the hearts of travelers, Guadalajara has solidified its status as a beloved destination. The city's acclaim on TIME's 2023 World's Greatest Places list and Travel + Leisure's prestigious "World's Best" list attests to its allure, earning the titles of one of the "25 Favorite Cities in the World of 2023" (No. 23) and "5 Favorite Cities in Mexico of 2023" (No. 5). Notably LGBTQ+-friendly, Guadalajara also garnered recognition in Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards for pioneering initiatives that position the state as one of the most progressive in Latin America.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Celebrating its bicentennial in 2023, Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. The metropolitan area of Guadalajara consists of four urban districts – Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Tonala, and Zapopan – and three suburban districts, Tlajomulco, El Salto, and Tequila.

Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

