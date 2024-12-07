Guan Hu's BLACK DOG Nominated for Best International Film For Film Independent Spirit Award

"Seeing the words "independent spirit," I know this is about exploring the driving force behind a film, so I am honored to be nominated. I believe it represents a greater motivation for future film production, which is very precious to me."--Guan Hu Post this

Director Guan Hu has been nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best International Filmfor his latest film BLACK DOG.

Set against the stark beauty of the Gobi Desert in Northwest China, BLACK DOG follows Lang (Eddie Peng), a man recently released from prison, as he returns to his hometown in search of redemption. Taking a job with the town's dog patrol, led by the enigmatic Uncle Yao (Jia Zhang-Ke), Lang is tasked with capturing stray dogs ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Amid the loneliness and struggle, Lang forms a profound bond with a stray black dog. Together, these two outsiders discover a renewed sense of purpose and belonging. BLACK DOG premiered to critical acclaim at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, earning the prestigious Un Certain Regard Award and the Palm Dog Grand Jury Prize, cementing its place as a poignant and visually arresting cinematic achievement.

In hearing of the nomination, Guan Hu said: "Seeing the words "independent spirit," I know this is about exploring the driving force behind a film, so I am honored to be nominated. I believe it represents a greater motivation for future film production, which is very precious to me. Film Independent, thank you so much for appreciating this film, and thank you all!"

Other nominees in the category are Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light); Gints Zilbalodis (Flow); Agnieszka Holland (Green Border); and Mike Leigh (Hard Truths).

Over the past thirty years, Guan Hu has directed numerous award-winning films—COW (Best Adapted Screenplay Winner at Golden Horse Film Awards 2009); THE CHEF, THE ACTOR, THE SCOUNDREL (Best Director Winner at Beijing College Student Film Festival 2013); MR. SIX (Best Director Winner at China Film Director's Guild Awards 2016, Best Director Winner at Huading Awards 2016, Best Writing Winner at Golden Rooster Awards 2017)—and blockbusters—MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY; THE EIGHT HUNDRED; and THE SACRIFICE. He co-founded production, distribution, and management company The Seventh Art Pictures with producer, actress, and life partner Liang Jing in 2016.

Guan Hu was recently nominated for Best Director at the 2024 Gotham Awards. Currently in limited theatrical release, BLACK DOG concludes its North American festival run at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January.

Following the nomination, BLACK DOG is expanding its theatrical run into ten of the top 50 markets, including five with Regal Theatres.

Specifically, BLACK DOG has just announced more dates in its theatrical roll-out, beginning December 6 in Los Angeles and onward:

Beverly Hills CA Lumiere Cinema LA Friday, December 6, 2024-Friday, December 13;

Philadelphia PA Regal Burlington 20 Friday, December 13, 2024-Thursday, December 19;

Nashville TN Regal Hollywood 27 Friday, December 13, 2024-Thursday, December 19;

Orlando FL Regal Pointe 20 Friday, December 13, 2024-Thursday, December 19;

Miami FL Regal Sawgrass 23 Friday, December 13, 202-Thursday, December 19

Cleveland, OH Regal Cobblestone 20 Friday, December 13, 2024 Thursday, December 19

BLACK DOG is being distributed in North America by The Forge. Established in 2019 by independent film veteran Mark Mathias Sayre, The Forge is an international sales agency and distributor of compelling films and documentaries. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

BLACK DOG

Presented by The Forge

Running Time: 110 minutes

Language: Chinese (Mandarin)

Aspect Ratio: 1:2.47

Sound: 5.1

Writer/Director: Guan Hu

Writer: Ge Rui, Wu Bing

Executive Producer: Liang Jing

Producer: Zhu Wenjiu

Co-Producer: Justine O., Wang Donghui

Cinematographer: Gao Weizhe

Editing Consultants: Matthieu Laclau, He Yongyi

Composer: Breton Vivian

Music Supervisor: Yu Fei

Sound Supervisor: Fu Kang

Production Designer: Huo Tingxiao

Styling Director: Li Zhou

Cast: Eddie Peng, Tong Liya, Jia Zhangke, Zhang Yi, Zhou You, Xin (the dog)

