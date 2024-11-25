Guaranty Escrow Partners with BitGo to Offer Unmatched Security and Trust in Cryptocurrency Real Estate Transactions

Our clients can trust that their crypto transactions are protected by the highest standards in the industry. Post this

"With BitGo as our trusted partner, Guaranty Escrow continues to set the standard for secure and innovative real estate crypto escrow services using digital assets," said Wendy Bond, CEO & President of Guaranty Escrow. "Our clients can trust that their crypto transactions are protected by the highest standards in the industry, while we deliver the convenience and expertise they expect from a leader in digital transactions."

BitGo, which supports more than 700 digital assets and secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions globally, brings unmatched operational rigor to the partnership. The company's emphasis on regulated cold storage, institutional-grade custody, and compliance makes it the ideal partner for Guaranty Escrow as they extend secure crypto transaction services to all 50 states.

"Guaranty Escrow has shown tremendous leadership in driving cryptocurrency adoption within real estate," said Nick Payton, VP of Marketing at BitGo. "As the first and only escrow company approved by BitGo, Guaranty Escrow exemplifies the security and innovation needed to expand the reach of digital assets in traditional markets. We're excited to support them in setting new standards for secure, compliant real estate transactions."

About Guaranty Escrow

Guaranty Escrow is a trusted provider of comprehensive escrow services, leading the integration of cryptocurrency in real estate transactions since 2017. Recognized as a 2023 Best of BitPay award winner for Real Estate, Guaranty Escrow is the only licensed escrow company approved by BitGo, handling crypto real estate transactions across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.guaranty-escrow.com.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and established the first qualified custodian for digital assets. With offices worldwide, BitGo serves more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries and supports over 700 digital assets. BitGo is backed by leading investors, including Goldman Sachs, Craft Ventures, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

For further information, please contact:

Guaranty Escrow

Email: [email protected]

BitGo

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, Guaranty Escrow, 1 562-537-6936, [email protected], guaranty-escrow.com

SOURCE Guaranty Escrow