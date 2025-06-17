Guaranty Escrow Reports Surge in Cryptocurrency Escrow Transactions Amid Rising Crypto Market

Our clients appreciate the transparency and security of digital asset escrow, especially when using multiple tokens," said Matthew Bond, Holding and Crypto Escrow Specialist at Guaranty Escrow. Post this

Over the past six months, major cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)—have experienced record gains, with Bitcoin breaching $75,000 and Ethereum surpassing $4,500 in May 2025. This renewed volatility has ignited interest among investors seeking to deploy digital assets directly in real estate closings. Guaranty Escrow has responded by scaling its suite of cryptocurrency escrow services, supporting not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but also Solana (SOL), XRP, and USDT. As a result, the company has observed a 65 percent year-over-year increase in crypto-backed property transactions.

"Our clients appreciate the transparency and security of digital asset escrow, especially when using multiple tokens," said Matthew Bond, Holding and Crypto Escrow Specialist at Guaranty Escrow. "Whether a buyer needs a Bitcoin escrow service, or Ethereum, Solana, XRP, or USDC, our multi-signature, regulated custody framework ensures funds remain secure throughout the closing process."

Expanded Token Support and Enhanced Digital Asset Custody

To reinforce its position as the leader in cryptocurrency escrow and digital asset escrow services, Guaranty Escrow has broadened support for high-velocity chains and alternative tokens, and the company has fully integrated Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies into its escrow infrastructure. By partnering with BitGo's institutional-grade custody solutions, Guaranty Escrow offers clients:

Multi-Signature Wallets for Every Token: Ensuring trustless, tamper-proof custody for BTC, ETH , SOL, XRP , and USDC.

, SOL, , and USDC. Continuous Compliance & Regulatory Assurance: 24/7 audited cold storage for all supported assets.

Streamlined User Experience: Automated verification and funding workflows for both buyers and sellers.

Guaranty Escrow has served as the benchmark for real estate crypto escrow since 2017. As the only licensed firm approved by BitGo, the company consistently demonstrates best practices in secure digital asset handling.

About Guaranty Escrow

Guaranty Escrow is the leading provider of secure cryptocurrency escrow services for real estate and high-value digital asset transactions. Since 2017, the Torrance, California–based firm has bridged traditional closing processes with cutting-edge, multi-signature custody. As the only U.S.-licensed escrow company approved by BitGo, Guaranty Escrow sets the standard for regulatory compliance, audit-grade security, and token-agnostic settlement.

To explore how our digital asset escrow solutions can streamline your next transaction, visit guaranty-escrow.com/real-estate-crypto-escrows.

