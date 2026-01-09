Guardian Alarm Announces Acquisition of Metro Detroit-Based Controllor Security Systems

"Controllor's commitment to local service and strong community relationships aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will expand our offerings and strengthen the quality of security solutions available to families and businesses across Metro Detroit." Post this

"We are excited to welcome Controllor Security Systems to the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "Controllor's commitment to local service and strong community relationships aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will expand our offerings and strengthen the quality of security solutions available to families and businesses across Metro Detroit."

"With enhanced security technology and an unwavering commitment to service, we will continue delivering exceptional protection and customer satisfaction." said John Luks, President of Controllor Security Systems. "Our shared focus on community stewardship and security excellence ensures the personal touch our customers have come to expect remains at the heart of everything we do."

To learn more about Guardian Alarm, visit www.guardianalarm.com.

About Guardian Alarm

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is one of the largest independently owned security companies in the United States, dedicated to protecting homes and businesses with industry-leading security solutions. With a strong presence in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and West Virginia, Guardian Alarm is recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, service excellence, and innovation. As a full-service security provider, the company offers advanced solutions including intrusion detection, fire protection and life safety, access control, video surveillance, and video analytics. Backed by cutting-edge technology and 24/7 professional monitoring, Guardian Alarm delivers peace of mind to the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Matthew Mowat, Guardian Alarm, 1 248-590-5081, [email protected], www.guardianalarm.com

