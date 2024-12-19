Guardian Alarm Continues Expansion in Cincinnati with Acquisition of ProAlert

"We are thrilled to welcome ProAlert into the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and CEO of Guardian Alarm. Post this

"Since 1988, the ProAlert team has been dedicated to safeguarding the Cincinnati community, prioritizing the safety and security of our customers. With Guardian Alarm's focus on innovation and exceptional service, I am confident they will uphold our legacy of protection and outstanding care," said Ron Baumann, President of ProAlert Security Systems.

To learn more about Guardian Alarm visit www.guardianalarm.com.

About Guardian Alarm

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest – protecting homes and businesses across Michigan and Ohio. The company takes pride in its commitment to the customer, boasting industry-leading customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a full-service security solutions provider, Guardian Alarm handles it all, inclusive of design, installation, service and 24/7 monitoring. Combining service excellence with the latest in security innovation – offering smarter security solutions including burglar and fire alarms, access control, life safety solutions, video surveillance and analytics, and more.

