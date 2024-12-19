Guardian Alarm Continues Expansion in Cincinnati with Acquisition of ProAlert

Largest Independent Full-Service Security Provider in the Midwest Completes Another Acquisition to Grow Presence in Ohio
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardian Alarm, the largest independent, full-service security services company in the Midwest, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Cincinnati-based ProAlert Security Systems. Serving both commercial and residential customers throughout Michigan and Ohio since 1930, Guardian Alarm continues to be a recognized leader in security and fire alarm services. The acquisition of ProAlert will expand Guardian Alarm's customer base and enhance its capabilities in Cincinnati, allowing the company to deliver its top-tier security services to even more homes and businesses.
"ProAlert has been a trusted name in security, protecting customers throughout the Cincinnati community for almost 30 years. We are thrilled to welcome ProAlert into the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and CEO of Guardian Alarm. "Our commitment remains to deliver outstanding service while expanding security and fire alarm solutions for both current and future customers."
"Since 1988, the ProAlert team has been dedicated to safeguarding the Cincinnati community, prioritizing the safety and security of our customers. With Guardian Alarm's focus on innovation and exceptional service, I am confident they will uphold our legacy of protection and outstanding care," said Ron Baumann, President of ProAlert Security Systems.
To learn more about Guardian Alarm visit www.guardianalarm.com.
About Guardian Alarm
Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest – protecting homes and businesses across Michigan and Ohio. The company takes pride in its commitment to the customer, boasting industry-leading customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a full-service security solutions provider, Guardian Alarm handles it all, inclusive of design, installation, service and 24/7 monitoring. Combining service excellence with the latest in security innovation – offering smarter security solutions including burglar and fire alarms, access control, life safety solutions, video surveillance and analytics, and more.
