Guardian Alarm Expands into Arkansas with Acquisition of S&S Security Alarms

Guardian Alarm continues its growth trajectory in 2025. Building on its roots as the security leader in the Midwest, the company has expanded this year across the Mid-South and South—underscoring its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing security providers. Today, Guardian Alarm serves both residential and commercial customers across Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Even as it grows, Guardian Alarm remains committed to delivering the same local, personal service customers have always trusted. To honor that commitment, the company will continue to operate in Arkansas as S&S Security Alarms—combining the trusted local presence customers know with the added strength and innovation of Guardian Alarm.

"We are excited to welcome S&S Security Alarms into the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "Our growth is matched by our commitment to keeping service personal and local. Homeowners and businesses across Arkansas can continue to rely on the trusted protection they know—now strengthened with Guardian's innovation and scale."

"Since 1993, our mission has been to provide the best service in the security industry," said Joey Smith, President of S&S Security Alarms. "Joining Guardian Alarm gives us the ability to enhance that mission—bringing our customers access to the latest innovations while ensuring they continue to receive the same dependable service from the team they already know."

