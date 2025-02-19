Guardian Alarm Expands into Tennessee and Mississippi with Acquisition of Frase Protection

"We are excited to welcome Frase's customers to the Guardian Alarm family while retaining the trusted Frase Protection name. Together, we will exceed homeowners' expectations while delivering smarter security to more businesses." Post this

"Frase Protection has built a strong legacy of protecting the Memphis community and beyond," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "We are excited to welcome Frase's customers to the Guardian Alarm family while retaining the trusted Frase Protection name. Together, we will exceed homeowners' expectations while delivering smarter security to more businesses."

"For decades, the Frase team has been dedicated to safeguarding homes and businesses across Tennessee and Mississippi," said Jonathan Frase, Owner of Frase Protection. "By joining forces with Guardian Alarm, we are enhancing our ability to provide the latest security technology while elevating the customer experience. Our customers can expect the same trusted service from the team they know—now backed by the strength of Guardian Alarm."

About Guardian Alarm

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest, dedicated to protecting homes and businesses with industry-leading security solutions. With a strong presence in Michigan and Ohio—and now expanding into Tennessee and Mississippi—Guardian Alarm is recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, service excellence, and innovation. As a full-service security provider, the company offers advanced solutions, including intrusion detection, fire and life safety, access control, video surveillance, and analytics. Backed by cutting-edge technology and 24/7 professional monitoring, Guardian Alarm continues to deliver peace of mind to the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.guardianalarm.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Mowat, Guardian Alarm, 1 248-590-5081, [email protected], www.guardianalarm.com

SOURCE Guardian Alarm