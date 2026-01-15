Guardian Alarm Expands Into West Virginia With Acquisition of National Central Alarm Systems

"Businesses and families across West Virginia can count on a smarter level of security and a trusted team of experts protecting them every day." Post this

Guardian Alarm is building on its legacy as a trusted Midwest security provider while expanding its presence across key southern markets. The company now serves residential and commercial customers across Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and West Virginia following the completion of this acquisition.

By welcoming National Central Alarm Systems into its growing network, Guardian Alarm continues its strategy of expanding into new markets while preserving the local relationships and service models that have defined both companies for generations.

"As we continue to expand our footprint into new markets, our focus will always remain on keeping our service personal and local. Businesses and families across West Virginia can count on a smarter level of security and a trusted team of experts protecting them every day," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "We're proud to welcome National Central Alarm Systems into the Guardian Alarm family."

About Guardian Alarm

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is one of the largest independently owned security companies in the United States, dedicated to protecting homes and businesses with industry-leading security solutions. With a strong presence in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and now West Virginia, Guardian Alarm is recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, service excellence, and innovation. As a full-service security provider, the company offers advanced solutions including intrusion detection, fire and life safety, access control, video surveillance, and analytics. Backed by cutting-edge technology and 24/7 professional monitoring, Guardian Alarm delivers peace of mind to the communities it serves.

