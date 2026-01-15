Guardian Alarm Expands Into West Virginia With Acquisition of National Central Alarm Systems

Strengthening local protection across West Virginia through expanded resources, advanced technology, and trusted local teams.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardian Alarm, one of the largest full-service security companies in the United States, today announced the acquisition of National Central Alarm Systems, a trusted West Virginia–based security provider with a legacy spanning more than seven decades of service to local communities.
Established in 1949, National Central Alarm Systems has built a reputation for reliable protection, personal service, and strong local relationships across West Virginia. Through this acquisition, Guardian Alarm continues to expand its footprint, bringing industry-leading technology, advanced monitoring capabilities, and additional resources to support customers throughout the state.
Guardian Alarm is building on its legacy as a trusted Midwest security provider while expanding its presence across key southern markets. The company now serves residential and commercial customers across Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and West Virginia following the completion of this acquisition.
By welcoming National Central Alarm Systems into its growing network, Guardian Alarm continues its strategy of expanding into new markets while preserving the local relationships and service models that have defined both companies for generations.
"As we continue to expand our footprint into new markets, our focus will always remain on keeping our service personal and local. Businesses and families across West Virginia can count on a smarter level of security and a trusted team of experts protecting them every day," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "We're proud to welcome National Central Alarm Systems into the Guardian Alarm family."
About Guardian Alarm
Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is one of the largest independently owned security companies in the United States, dedicated to protecting homes and businesses with industry-leading security solutions. With a strong presence in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and now West Virginia, Guardian Alarm is recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, service excellence, and innovation. As a full-service security provider, the company offers advanced solutions including intrusion detection, fire and life safety, access control, video surveillance, and analytics. Backed by cutting-edge technology and 24/7 professional monitoring, Guardian Alarm delivers peace of mind to the communities it serves.
