Guardian Alarm Strengthens Ohio Presence with Acquisition of SDG Security

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardian Alarm, the largest independent, full-service residential and commercial security services company in the Midwest, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Columbus-based SDG Security. Since 1930, Guardian Alarm has been a recognized leader in security and fire alarm services – serving both commercial and residential customers across Michigan and Ohio. With an existing branch location in Columbus, the acquisition will serve to strengthen the company's footprint in the market – enabling Guardian Alarm to bring its industry-leading security services to more Columbus households and businesses.

"SDG Security plays an important role in the community and in the lives of their customers. We are excited to welcome SDG's customers to the Guardian Alarm family," said Brent Uhl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Alarm. "Through our combined companies, we will continue to provide an exceptional customer experience while offering both existing and future customers a broader portfolio of innovative security and fire alarm solutions."

"For years, the SDG Security team has been proudly serving and protecting the Columbus community, ensuring our customers stay safe and secure. Given Guardian Alarm's commitment to customer excellence and innovation, I am confident they will continue our tradition of protection and superior service," said Bruce Reedy, Co-Owner and President of SDG Security.

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest – protecting homes and businesses across Michigan and Ohio. The company takes pride in its commitment to the customer, boasting industry-leading customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a full-service security solutions provider, Guardian Alarm handles it all, inclusive of design, installation, service and 24/7 monitoring. Combining service excellence with the latest in security innovation, Guardian Alarm offers smarter security solutions including burglar and fire alarms, access control, life safety solutions, video surveillance and analytics, and more. To learn more about Guardian Alarm visit www.guardianalarm.com.

