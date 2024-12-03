Guardian Alarm Wins Top Security Industry Honor: SDM Dealer of the Year

"Our team is truly honored to receive this prestigious award from the security industry's leading authority." Guardian Alarm CEO and President, Brent Uhl Post this

SDM Editor-in-Chief Karyn Hodgson said, "What really stood out from Guardian Alarm was how they had transitioned from a family-owned business to new leadership that really stresses metrics and analytics for every aspect of their business, leading to happier employees and more satisfied customers who are more likely to stay with the company. Guardian's story is an interesting read because it shows how a 90-year-old business can transform in just a few short years, while still honoring the parts of the company culture and branding that made it a great company in the first place."

As SDM stated in the article to announce the award, "The measure of a company's success is often demonstrated in a series of numbers and percentages, but this company dialed its metrics up to 11 — and is reaping great rewards for its efforts at every level." As evidence of Guardian Alarm's focus on metrics and growth, here is a glimpse of the achievements in 2024 that contributed to the company being selected as SDM Dealer of the Year:

Net Promoter Score: NPS score of 59 - more than double the industry average (based on Parks & Associates 2024 industry research report)

Customer Attrition Rate: 36 percent lower than the industry average

Employee Engagement Score: Top 2 percent of all companies nationally (source Culture Amp)

Employee Retention Rate: 10 percent improvement year-over-year

Employee Average Tenure: 9.3 years – more than twice the average tenure in the U.S.

Service Cost Reduction: 13 percent year-over-year

Revenue Growth: 7 percent in 2024

Since 1930, Guardian Alarm has been a leader in the security industry – focusing on service excellence and continuous innovation to protect millions of families, employees and customers every day. As the largest independent security company in the Midwest and the 12th largest in the country, according to the 2023 SDM 100 Report, the company provides end-to-end security services to both commercial and residential customers, including: intrusion alarms, fire and life safety, access control, video surveillance and remote video monitoring.

For more information about Guardian Alarm please visit guardianalarm.com.

About Guardian Alarm

Founded in 1930, Guardian Alarm is the largest independently owned security company in the Midwest. The company takes pride in its commitment to the customer, boasting industry-leading customer satisfaction and loyalty. As a full-service security solutions provider, Guardian Alarm handles it all, inclusive of design, installation, service and 24/7 monitoring. Combining service excellence with the latest in security innovation, Guardian Alarm protects both businesses and homes – offering smarter security solutions including burglar and fire alarms, access control, life safety solutions, video surveillance and analytics, and more.

About SDM Magazine

SDM is the premier security channel eMagazine, providing comprehensive digital, web and multimedia content to security dealers, installers, integrators, distributors and monitoring companies. SDM has been the ultimate source of security-related news and insights for over 50 years, all written and researched independently by knowledgeable staff and freelance writers.

Media Contact

Matthew Mowat, Guardian Alarm, 1 248-590-5081, [email protected], www.guardianalarm.com

SOURCE Guardian Alarm