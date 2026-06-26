Guardian Fire Services Featured on National Program "All Access with Andy Garcia"

"Guardian Fire Services was built to combine the reach and resources of a national platform with the responsiveness of trusted local providers." Post this

During the visit, members of Guardian's leadership team participated in on‑camera interviews about the company's strategy, culture, and long‑term outlook in a competitive fire and life safety market. Chief Executive Officer Ray Misfeldt emphasized the operational and financial consequences of inadequate fire preparedness, contrasting organizations that view life safety as a strategic priority with those that treat it as a compliance checkbox.

The All Access with Andy Garcia crew also highlighted Guardian's state‑of‑the‑art training facility located in the Nashville, TN, headquarters, which serves as a national hub for developing technicians, engineers, and salespeople who deliver inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, and installation services across a wide range of occupancies—including commercial, industrial, healthcare, aviation, and education. The team captured how Guardian standardizes procedures, technology, and NFPA‑aligned best practices to drive consistent service quality across its growing footprint.

To showcase its work in live environments, the Guardian Fire Services team arranged an off-site afternoon demonstration at a premier downtown Nashville hotel, where technicians demonstrated to the All Access with Andy Garcia film crew real-world testing of fire alarm, sprinkler, and related life safety systems in a high-occupancy facility. The field demonstration highlighted Guardian Fire Services' role in helping property owners, asset managers, and operators maintain code compliance, minimize risk, and protect revenue‑generating operations.

"Guardian Fire Services was built to combine the reach and resources of a national platform with the responsiveness of trusted local providers," said Misfeldt. "Being featured on All Access with Andy Garcia gives us an opportunity to show how that model translates into better protection, better documentation, and better outcomes for customers who operate complex facilities across multiple markets."

Backed by leading institutional capital, Guardian Fire Services owns and operates a nationwide network of local fire protection and life safety companies under a single brand, service standard, and technology stack. Through this integrated platform, Guardian delivers year‑round inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, and installation services for critical fire protection systems, helping customers reduce life safety risk, strengthen compliance posture, and streamline vendor management.

The upcoming All Access with Andy Garcia feature will further introduce Guardian Fire Services to industry stakeholders, code officials, insurers, and building owners as a scaled, one-stop long‑term partner in the fire and life safety space.

Media Contact

William Lockhart, Guardian Fire Services, 1 6159813006, [email protected], https://guardianfireholdings.com/

SOURCE Guardian Fire Services